Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy O.D. Brugoto and members of Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy O.D. Brugoto conducted a security training for Beulah Baptist Church of Rixeyville in December. Pastor Kenneth Pitts and some of the church members attended the training. The vision of the church is to share God’s purpose, plan and salvation as well as protect the congregation.

