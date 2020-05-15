One of my favorite aspects of homeschooling my children is our history studies. I love reading well-written historical fiction books that make events of the past come to life in a new way aloud to them. It has been amazing to be able to learn and relearn about the history of our world and nation alongside my daughters.
Our journey through time has taken us to many wonderful places. We have visited the baths of Ancient Rome, the pyramids of Egypt, and the Gothic cathedrals of Europe. We have traveled in caravans through the desert, on ships across the ocean, and with a train of wagons on an expedition to the American West.
This journey through history has not always been an easy or enjoyable one, though. We have experienced tragedies such as natural disasters and diseases that have caused immense pain and suffering. But nothing has been more difficult than coming face to face with the agony and destruction caused by man’s prejudice and discrimination toward his fellow man.
We have witnessed the cruelty of slavery throughout the British Empire and Colonial America during the 1600 and 1700s. Our hearts have been broken over the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust. The revolting treatment of African Americans in this country during the years between the Civil War and the civil rights movement has brought us to tears.
Sadly, the attitudes and beliefs at the root of these atrocities are not confined to the past. We have witnessed time and again over the past several years that long-held prejudices toward people who are different from us have not gone away leading to continued pain and heartbreak.
Let me be very clear. There is no room for racism or prejudice in the kingdom of God. In Genesis 1:27 we read that, “God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” All people are created in the image of God. Because of this fact, each person has equal value, worth, and significance in the eyes of our Creator.
In his letter to the church at Galatia, Paul writes, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave no free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 2:28). In Christ, old divisions and wrongful attitudes of superiority and inferiority are abolished.
Thankfully, most people in our churches today would agree with all of the above. But is it enough to just give mental assent? Or are we called to do more? In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9).
To be a peacemaker means to work to bring reconciliation among all people. Being a peacemaker means taking a stand against racism through your words and deeds. It means acknowledging the deep scars and wounds left by the actions of those in the past and offering sympathy and understanding. We are to speak out against senseless violence and killing.
We are to pray—pray for the victims of racism and prejudice. Pray that the wounds on their souls and their bodies will be healed. Pray for the loved ones of the people for whom bodily healing will never come. But Jesus doesn’t call us to pray for just the victims. We are to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us (and others), as well.
Because we live in a broken fallen world, there will always be those who hate one another based on nothing more than the color of their skin and the place of their birth. I look forward to the day when John’s beautiful vision of heaven recorded in the book of Revelation comes to pass, “After this, I looked, and there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb” (Revelation 7:9). Until that day, may we all work to bring a little bit of heaven down to earth.
