One of my earliest, and most painful, childhood memories was when I learned the consequences of lying to my mother. As a little girl, I loved to draw, so my mom purchased a “Learn to Draw Horses” book for me. I remember being so excited as I sat down with my new pencils and fancy paper. I was going to draw beautiful lifelike horses!
I carefully followed the steps laid out in the book, but there was one problem. My horses didn’t look a thing like the horses in the book! They didn’t look like horses at all! Discouraged, I decided to trace the images instead of sketching them myself. When my mother came to check on my progress, she exclaimed in amazement.
Then she looked closer. Her face fell. She looked me in the eye and asked, “Heather, did you trace these?” I am not sure why, but I didn’t hesitate to say, “No! I did them myself!” Even though it was obvious that my 5-year-old hands were not capable of such detailed drawings, I insisted that I was telling the truth.
My mother gave me multiple chances to fess up, but I stood firm and held on to my lie as if my life depended upon it. Exasperated, she told me that I was punished to my room and that she was taking the book and art supplies away. She made it clear that it was my lie and not the fact I traced the horses that caused her to discipline me.
We don’t need to be taught how to lie. It seems we are born with the propensity for untruth, especially when the lie is to our benefit. As children, we can be fairly inept at lying, but as we grow we perfect the art of untruth—from little white lies to blatant deception and everything in between.
While most of society agrees that lies are wrong both morally and ethically, for the Christian they are spiritually erroneous, as well. The Apostle Paul calls us to “speak the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15). Later in his letter, Paul tells the church at Ephesus to put on “the belt of truth” (Ephesians 6:14).
So why do we, as Christians, seem to be the ones most likely to spread and share conspiracy theories and misinformation about not just COVID-19, but about a wide variety of topics? In a recent article published at ChristianityToday.com, Ed Setzer, executive director of the Billy Graham Center wrote, “Believing and sharing conspiracies does not honor the Lord. It may make you feel better, like you are in the know, but it can end up harming others and it can hurt your witness.”
He goes on to say, “We need to be discerning and thoughtful in our beliefs—and in what we share with others. Christians are becoming outraged about things that are not true. The end result is they are being easily fooled and join into ideas that can bring real harm. We who know Jesus as Lord ought to do better. A lot better.”
Setzer shared a tweet by Austin Jones that perfectly illustrates that the damage being done can have eternal ramifications, “Last week, my Facebook feed was full of people posting crazy COVID conspiracy theories, followed by posts about evidence for the resurrection [of Jesus]. I don’t think they realize the message they are actually sending.”
In John 17, we can read Jesus’ prayer for his disciples. He asks His Father for many things, including for God to “sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.” As Christians, we need to be more concerned with reading, studying and sharing the Bible as we are with questionable articles, memes and YouTube videos.
We need to take the time to investigate motives, credentials and claims before we share the information with other people.
Setzer concludes his article with these powerful thoughts: “Jesus’ last earthly words in Acts 1:8 promised us that we would receive the Spirit’s power and we would bear witness to Jesus. You don’t need the power of the Holy Spirit to be undiscerning, and you aren’t bearing witness to the saving work of our Lord by spreading conspiracies. Let’s continue to provoke one another to good works, hold to what is true, and refuse that which is false.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.
