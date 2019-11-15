I’ve heard it said that we are either heading into, in the middle of or coming out of a crisis. When things are bad, we can count on them improving. When things are good we can bank on them turning bad. I am thankful for the former and admittedly terrified of the latter.
My husband’s near-death this past April was one of the most difficult events of my life. In the days following his heart attack, I could not imagine things ever being good again. I worried constantly about what the next day, hour, or even minute might bring. I woke up each morning and got out of bed not because I wanted to, but because my children needed me to.
And then something miraculous happened. Time passed. The fear subsided. I no longer feel a sense of panic when my husband is out of my presence. Life feels good again. Thoughts of what could have happened no longer fill my every waking moment. The nightmares about becoming a young widow have gone away.
Coming out of that experience was like slowly emerging from a dark tunnel into the light of day. And while I am still enjoying my time in the sunshine, I feel myself hurtling toward the tunnel once again.
My grandmother, the woman who helped raise me, is 92 years old. Until recently, she lived on her own and was physically able to care for herself. Apart from the quirkiness that has always been characteristic of her personality, her mental state has been clear and sound.
All of that changed after a minor fall several months ago. She is currently residing in a rehabilitation center because she is no longer able to see to her own physical well-being. Even worse, we have watched her descend into a fog of mental confusion and fear. And while I know that her death is a matter of “when” and not “if,” it feels like we have exponentially picked up speed and are now careening toward the inevitable.
As we head into the holiday season, I am finding the mix of emotions difficult to handle. I am thankful that we will be able to celebrate with my husband, but I am fearful of losing my grandmother during this time of traditions and celebrations.
The holidays serve as a magnifying glass for our emotions. They can bring us great joy as we focus our hearts and minds on the things that truly matter. They can also bring us great sadness and grief. We are reminded of the empty chairs at our tables. When our life circumstances are less than perfect the magnitude of our challenges becomes almost too much to bear. Instead of bringing joy, the holidays bring many of us deep sorrow.
And while I do not know what tomorrow holds, I do know the One who holds my tomorrows. I may be heading toward a dark tunnel, but thankfully I can take His light with me.
Like Joshua did when he crossed the Jordan River with the Israelites after their 40 years of wandering in the desert, I will remember all that the Lord has done for me. These circumstances serve as my “big rocks” or “memorial stones.” Though I wasn’t always able to feel it, I can look back and see His guiding and caring presence throughout all of the difficult times. Because He is never changing, I can trust that He will be with me no matter what comes my way.
I will claim the promise given through the prophet Isaiah: “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10) I cannot imagine having the strength to face what lies ahead. The truth of the matter is, I don’t have to. The Lord will be there to provide me with the strength that I need when I need it.
Finally, I will heed the Apostle Paul’s admonition to the church at Corinth: “Therefore we do not lose heart, though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)
While my grandmother’s temporary, earthly body may be failing, her soul will live on in heaven. I pray that we can celebrate many more holidays with her, but I know that this time on earth pales in comparison to the time we will spend together in eternity. And for that, I will be eternally grateful.
