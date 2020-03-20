We heard the sirens at about 2:30 that afternoon. They were loud and close and there were a lot of them. Later that evening, I received a message from my mail carrier letting me know that River Road was closed at my cross street.
Thirty minutes later, I was rushing my daughters out the door so we could get to their evening activity on time knowing it would take an extra 20 minutes to travel the back route. As I passed by the road closure to my left, I strained to see what had happened. Accidents and crashes are a common occurrence on River Road, but never had one closed it for so long since I moved here 10 years ago.
It wasn’t until the next day that I learned of the horrifying tragedy that had unfolded as we went about our normal, daily routine. My 92-year-old neighbor had been gardening in his front yard when a young motorist ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected to the left and careened through the metal front gates that guarded the end of his driveway. I cannot imagine the terror his wife experienced when she emerged from their house and saw her husband trapped under an SUV.
Words cannot express the shock and sadness I felt upon learning of my neighbor’s death. Sadly, I was not surprised. It is scary to drive on my road, with all its ups and downs, twists and turns. Add speeding drivers who don’t know how to stay in their lane or who are staring at their phones to the already dangerous topography and you have a recipe for disaster. I have been nearly run off the road numerous times while driving with my children. The carelessness of some people is enough to make this mother’s blood boil.
When Jesus was asked which is the greatest commandment in the law, he answered, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no greater commandment than these,” (Mark 12:30-31).
When I was a little girl, I used to think that this verse applied to my physical neighbors—just those people who lived next door to me. As an adult, I now know that everyone is my neighbor. But there are some circumstances when this commandment does have special meaning and application to our actual neighbors.
How can we love our neighbors? We can love our neighbors by driving the speed limit, paying attention to the road and staying in our lane. We do this not just for our safety, but for the safety of everyone around us.
In this time of global health crisis, we love our neighbors most by avoiding them. Those words were surreal to type, but practicing social distancing is one of the most loving things we can do right now. We love our neighbors by washing our hands often and staying home, especially if we are sick.
There are other practical ways to help our neighbors during the Covid-19 pandemic. We can donate to and volunteer at local food banks. Donations at many food banks are down due to panic surrounding the virus. Many have seen volunteers cancel their shifts. If your organization had to cancel an event at the last minute, consider donating food that would otherwise go to waste.
One of the things I love the most about living in Fredericksburg is our many small businesses. Unfortunately, it is these businesses that will be hurt the most during this shutdown. Consider ordering carryout or delivery from one of the many wonderful local restaurants. Buy a gift certificate to a locally owned shop to be used sometime in the future.
Finally, be sure to check on those in your neighborhood who are the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and the ill. Offer to go grocery shopping for them or to pick up their medicines so they don’t have to venture out.
Self-quarantine and isolation can feel lonely and ominous, but as the Los Angeles Times’ Matt Pearce recently said, it can also be viewed as “an amazing act of solidarity: We’re sacrificing so we can give nurses, doctors and hospitals a fighting chance” to save our neighbors.
Whether it is driving responsibly or by following current health directives, I cannot think of a more loving thing we can do for our neighbor than potentially giving them the gift of life.
