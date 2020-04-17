This one is for all the parents out there who unexpectedly found themselves at home and responsible for their children’s education. What you are doing is not homeschooling. You are isolation schooling. You are crisis schooling. You are global pandemic and can-we-just-make-it-through-the-day-without-going-crazy schooling.
In the first few days following the closure of, well, everything, I saw a lot of color-coded charts and detailed homeschool schedules floating around on social media. While well-intentioned, I believe that they placed an unneeded burden on the backs of parents trying to navigate a new normal.
I have been homeschooling my daughters for 10 years now and our family would have had difficulty following most of those schedules! So, instead of laying out an easy 10-step plan to successful homeschooling, I would like to share some of the lessons and wisdom that I have gained as we have navigated this homeschooling journey.
First, don’t think you need to re-create school at home. I fell victim to this misconception when I first started teaching my daughters. I bought two school desks, lined them up next to each other, and placed a large whiteboard on the wall. I insisted that they get dressed, eat breakfast and even come to the “classroom” with a backpack.
While there is nothing wrong with this approach, I believe there is a better way. What is the point of homeschooling if you are not going to do things any differently than traditional schooling? Where do we “do school” now? In the kitchen. On the couch. In their bedrooms. On the front lawn under the shade of our trees. Getting dressed is optional and backpacks are reserved for co-op days.
Routine is good, but rigid structures and schedules have the potential to add even more anxiety to an already frustrating situation. There are most likely times when they are meeting virtually with their teachers, but in between those times let them read a good book on the couch, do some worksheets while laying on the living room floor, or create a masterpiece at the kitchen table.
Second, lower your expectations—academically that is. You’re stressed. Your children are stressed. Stress and anxiety are not conducive to a great educational experience. Your children don’t need you to become their school teacher right now. They need a loving mom and dad who will wrap reassuring arms around them and hold them tight. They need fun, love and laughter, not workbooks, textbooks and essays.
There have been several seasons in our journey where schooling got pushed to the back burner for various reasons—high-risk pregnancies, new babies and my husband’s heart attack to name a few. My kids are OK. Their education didn’t suffer (and I have the standardized test scores to prove it). Your children will be OK, too. They will most likely learn more about themselves and life during this time than they could have otherwise.
Finally, but most importantly, use this time to grow your faith and share it with your children. In Deuteronomy 6:5-8, the nation of Israel was commanded to, “Love the Lord [their] God with all [their] heart and with all [their] soul and with all [their] strength.” They were told to keep these commandments on their hearts and to impress them on their children by talking about them at home, and while traveling, when lying down and when getting up.
During this time, you have a unique opportunity to put this verse into practice. Quarantine forces us to be together at home morning, noon and night! I am afraid there isn’t much traveling going on, though. Nevertheless, you can use this time to grow closer to the only One who hasn’t changed. Pray together as a family. Read the Scriptures together. Find ways to show Christ’s love to others in the community. Sew masks. Donate food. Send an encouraging card. Watch church while cuddled together on the couch.
Someday, our children will sit down and tell their children about what it was like to live through the pandemic of 2020. It is my prayer that they will remember the love, caring and kindness they felt from us as their parents more than fear from what is happening in our world.
