Picture it. A teenage girl, who just recently dedicated her life to Christ, excitedly comes to church with her entire family. Her parents are divorced and her father is an atheist making this gathering difficult to achieve. She was told that after deciding to follow Jesus her next step was to make a public declaration of her commitment through baptism. Towel in hand, she gathered the people she loved most so that they could be witnesses to this important event in her life.
Because of her excitement and youth, she failed to let anyone on staff know she was coming to church to get baptized that Sunday. Now, most churches wouldn’t be able to move forward with the baptism because of not having a built-in pool, but this particular church did. Not only that, the one person they were scheduled to baptize that morning canceled at the last minute.
So, this is a no-brainer, right? You go ahead with the baptism. You allow this new believer in Christ to be baptized in front of her family, friends and new church home. Unfortunately, that is not what happened in this case. This precious girl and her family were told no. Tears were shed. Harsh words were exchanged. Everything her father ever thought about the Church and Christians was confirmed. A new believer left feeling her dejected and discouraged.
The reason? Policies and procedures were not followed. Forms weren’t filled out. There wasn’t proper lighting on the baptismal pool or microphone available. When I first heard this story, I was outraged. How dare they elevate the importance of production over people, I thought. Don’t they realize that sometimes you have to ditch the plan to meet the needs of people God has placed in their path?
I am afraid that many churches have forgotten that their first and foremost purpose is to shepherd the flock God has given them. Instead, they focus on production, image and presentation. In the race to be the biggest and the best, we have forgotten the value of the small and humble. Church is not a show and never should be. Yes, we should strive for excellence in all that we do, but never at the expense of people.
Unfortunately, I have come to realize that I am not all that different from that church. There have been many times where I have allowed my calendar or to-do list or my desire to have a perfectly productive day to get in the way of my ability to pour into someone else’s life. Sadly, my lists, goals and plans have all too often come before people, including the people I love most.
Thankfully, Jesus was an interruptible God. There were numerous times when Jesus had plans to withdraw to a solitary place or to move on to another town to teach, but instead “he had compassion on them and healed their sick” (Matthew 14:14).
It is evident that Jesus’ life was marked by spiritual disciplines. From childhood, his life revolved around observing the sabbath and making yearly pilgrimages to the temple. He would regularly rise before the sun came up to pray. It was these “policies and procedures” that guided His daily life.
But we also see that Jesus did not let His agenda and plans get in the way of His ability to improvise on the spur of the moment. Jesus spotted a tax collector in a tree and invited himself over for dinner, he stopped to listen to a blind beggar as he called from the side of the road, and he allowed a woman of ill-repute to interrupt a formal dinner at the home of a Pharisee with her tears and perfume. Jesus repeatedly interrupted His own agenda so that He could meet the needs of others, knowing that they had nothing to offer Him in return.
Author and theologian C.S. Lewis once said, “The great thing, if one can, is to stop regarding all the unpleasant things as interruptions of one’s ‘own,’ or ‘real’ life. The truth is of course that what one calls the interruptions are precisely one’s real life—the life God is sending one day by day.”
I pray that I am never so committed to my plan or to putting on a good show with my life, that I miss an opportunity to meet the needs of those around me. I also pray for our churches. May they be more concerned with people than with production and procedures. Finally, I pray that the young girl and her family who were turned away don’t allow that unfortunate experience to become a stumbling block in their faith journey. I want them to know that Jesus will always be there for them, no appointment or reservation form is needed. Sadly, there will likely be eternal consequences to one person’s decision to not allow his agenda to be interrupted. All for the want of some lighting and a microphone.
