We rented out our property in Northern Virginia when we moved to Fredericksburg
10 years ago. The couple who moved into our town house seemed ideal at the time. They even came with a letter of recommendation from their pastor. We quickly approved their application and handed over the keys to our beloved home.
Over time it became clear that things were not as they had appeared to be. I first learned there was an issue when a repairman called and asked, “When was the last time you were in here?”
Long story short, they slowly and gradually destroyed our home. Clothing, paper, gadgets, boxes and more filled every nook and cranny. Junk covered every surface. Cabinet doors were unhinged. A toilet was left to leak causing a major hole in the ceiling below. Wet cardboard sat on the hardwood floors for so long it caused the beautiful pine boards to turn black and rot away.
In hindsight, we should have evicted them long before they decided to move out. But having them there was convenient. Their rent (when they paid it) helped to cover the mortgage. We didn’t feel like dealing with the hassle of making them leave, so we just resigned ourselves to the situation, not realizing just how destructive things had become.
I recently realized that I had made the same mistake with the more precious real estate of my mind. Looking back, I remember the day when I invited each one in. First, there was the goal coach who promised to provide a proven system to help make all the things that mattered most to me happen.
Then came the planner girl who just happened to be best friends with the goal coach. She promised a simplified approach to daily planning. With photos of pristine spaces filled with, well, not much of anything at all, she encouraged me to declutter my schedule, living space and life. Finally, came my favorite, the mama who had graduated four children from her literature-based homeschool replete with daily teatimes and read-aloud sessions.
They all seemed so helpful at first, but gradually, over time, their presence became a destructive one. The goal system and its incomplete boxes caused guilt. My busy schedule and stuff filled home are anything but simple causing me to feel like a failure. And daily tea times? That is not happening anytime soon.
So, I decided it was time to serve eviction notices and take back the brain space they had occupied. Though their messages were positive, my struggle to successfully apply the lessons they taught caused their impact to be negative.
The reality is that each one of these individuals and others like them has something to sell—books, stickers, planners, housewares and more. They use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to showcase their “amazing lives” all while telling you you can have it too if you just buy their product. Unfortunately, the adage is true, money can buy stuff, but it can’t buy happiness.
Do you need to serve some eviction notices? Are there unwanted individuals taking up space in your mind causing havoc and destruction? Here are three tips on how you can reclaim lost territory.
First, Paul tells us in
1 Corinthians 10:5 that we are to “take every captive every thought and make it obedient to Christ.” We silence the voices in our head that whisper (or shout) that we are not enough by replacing their accusations with affirmations. We drown out the lies with the truth of God’s Word.
Second, we limit our time on social media. How do you feel after a session of mindlessly scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed? Refreshed and recharged or defeated and deflated? If you find yourself playing the comparison game between someone else’s highlight reel and your behind-the-scenes, it is time to put the phone down and walk away.
Finally, start a gratitude journal. Focusing on who God has made us to be, the unique gifts He has given us and the blessings He has bestowed upon us will help us to find true peace and contentment. Try to document three things for which you can be grateful each day.
I wish my former tenants all the best, both the actual and figurative ones, and have no hard feelings. I may even invite my most recent evictees back for a short visit and a cup of tea every once in a while. But in the meantime, I am enjoying filling the space they once occupied with God’s Word and gratitude for all that He has done in my life.
