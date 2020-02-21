Part of me wishes that I could go back to the time when I didn’t care as much as I do—the time when they were just numbers and statistics in a newspaper article. It was easier when they were just nameless faces behind a surgical mask in a hospital waiting area thousands of miles away. Maybe I wouldn’t be so worried and my heart wouldn’t ache. Maybe fear for their safety wouldn’t keep me up at night.
But I can’t go back. It is impossible to remain apathetic when you spend three hours every morning in Chinese living rooms, bedrooms and kitchens through an online ESL classroom. When you see the children’s bright-eyed faces, hear their high-pitched, childish voices, meet their moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, and baby sisters and brothers, you can’t help but grow to love and care for these precious families.
The reality is that I talk with many of these children more often than I talk to family and friends here in the United States. So when there is a virus, such as the coronavirus threatening their health and well-being, I cannot help but be concerned for “my kids.”
Things are bad—worse than what is being reported by the mainstream press and worse than what is being portrayed by China’s state-controlled media. But in the midst of all of the illness, isolation, fear and death, there is a glimmer of hope. The love of Jesus is shining brightly in a way that only it can in the face of such darkness.
In a country where Christianity has been suppressed, churches have been demolished, and Christians have been persecuted for decades, the Gospel is being shared publicly. Christians in Wuhan, China, and other hard-hit areas are putting themselves at risk for catching the coronavirus and for catching the eye of government officials as they distribute supplies and Gospel pamphlets in the streets.
As these heroes hand out masks, they tell the recipients that they are Christians. They share the love of Christ and point to Jesus to bring hope to them, their families and the whole of China. There are reports of a surge in attendance at “underground” churches as frightened people seek refuge from the chaos and fear that surrounds them.
International evangelical humanitarian agency World Vision has already distributed 50,000 hospital-grade face masks to people in four provinces and they aim to help another 340,000 more with masks, thermometers, sanitizers and soap.
World Help, an organization serving the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world, announced it is partnering with pastors on the ground to distribute emergency relief in the provinces surrounding Wuhan. Mark Hogsed, World Help’s Vice President of International Programs, stated in a recent interview, “We feel strongly that we can be an example of a very practical Gospel. This is one way that Christians on the ground can practically help those who need it, even in the face of danger.”
We may not be able to join these brave brothers and sisters in Christ on their mission to share God’s love with the people of China, but we can help in other very practical ways. First and foremost, we can pray. Pray for the frontline healthcare workers who are dropping dead from exhaustion. Pray for the researchers who are frantically trying to develop treatments and a vaccine. Pray for those that are sick and for those that have lost loved ones to this deadly virus.
Pray for the families who have been separated and for the children who do not know when they will be able to return to school. Pray for those who dare to speak out and tell the truth—especially the ones who have disappeared in recent weeks. Pray for those who risk imprisonment and death by taking a stand for freedom.
Most importantly, pray that God would use the circumstances created by this virus to bring revival to China. Pray that hearts would be turned toward Him and that His love, joy, peace and hope would know no bounds.
Finally, may I ask one more favor? Please think twice before sharing that “funny” meme or social media post that makes light of the situation in China. I’ve seen more than one that made me cringe on the inside. There is nothing funny about a virus that is causing so much death, illness and societal upheaval.
You can help get much-needed supplies to those who need it most by donating to World Vision at worldvision.org.
