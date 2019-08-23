When asked what their greatest fear is, many people will answer “death.” But in the words of Queen, “Who wants to live forever?” If given the chance, would immortality really make us happy? Or is the key to living a full life being mindful everyday of how quickly it can come to an end?
I recently read about a billionaire who has paid a tech company to preserve his brain in their specialized embalming fluid so that his consciousness—all his thoughts, memories and experiences—can someday be downloaded to a hard drive, allowing him to be brought back to life. Obviously, this technology doesn’t yet exist, but it is just one more example of humanity’s way to try to prevent the inevitable.
Death comes to us all. Well, except the Tuck family. They are the exception. The Tucks are a fictional characters from Natalie Babbitt’s modern classic children’s book “Tuck Everlasting.” Set in the late 1800s, Angus and Mae Tuck, along with their sons Jesse and Miles, stumble upon a spring hidden deep within a wood while on their journey to settle in the West.
At first, they don’t notice any difference after drinking the pristine water, but it soon becomes clear that they have changed. They stopped aging. They survive accidents and injuries that should have killed them. Drinking from that spring stopped them right where they were.
More than 100 years later, 10-year-old Winnie Foster stumbles upon the spring and the immortal Tuck family. Angus Tuck takes Winnie out in a rowboat to explain how unnatural it is to live forever; how the great wheel of life has to turn.
She would try very hard not to think of it, but sometimes, as now, it would be forced upon her. She raged against it, helpless and insulted, and blurted at last, “I don’t want to die.”
“No,” said Tuck calmly. “Not now. Your time is not now. But dying’s part of the wheel, right there next to be being born. You can’t pick out the pieces you like and leave the rest. Being part of the whole thing, that’s the blessing. But it’s passing us by, us Tucks. Living’s heavy work, but off to one side, the way we are, it’s useless, too. It don’t make sense. If I knowed how to climb back on the wheel, I’d do it in a minute. You can’t have living without dying. So you can’t call it living, what we got. We just are, we just be, like rocks beside the road.”
I have heard it said that you can’t have joy without sorrow. Living through dark days is what gives us appreciation for the happy ones. If our experiences were all good and joy-filled, how would we know the difference without having experienced sorrow?
The same is true with death. Without death, how would we know what it is to be alive? My father’s death when I was 17 years old had a tremendous impact on my life, but it was his life that shaped mine even more. Not because it was filled with goodness and accomplishments, but because of how he wasted the short 39 years he had on this planet.
Standing next to his gray velour-covered casket before his mortal body was lowered into the ground, I determined to make the most of everyday that I had here on this earth. I vowed to live with gratitude, to give selflessly to others, and to cultivate deep lasting relationships with friends and family. The shock of his death and the regret over his lost potential made me treasure each day on this earth in a new way.
As Christians, we believe that the life we have here on earth is just the beginning of something bigger, something more, something eternal. The familiar words of John 3:16 reassure us of this fact, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Unlike the Tucks, we will not be subject to spending eternity here in this fallen, broken world. Instead, we have been promised to spend eternity in heaven, a place where there will be no more tears, no more sickness, tragedy or heartbreak. That is an eternal life we can all embrace and look forward to.