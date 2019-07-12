The senior choir of Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, in Spotsylvania County will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a special service at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The choir has evolved from a group that originally sang with no instrumental accompaniment to one that today includes a piano, organ, lead and bass guitars, saxophone and drums.
The Rev. Joshua Cole, associate minister of Union Belle Baptist Church in Stafford County, will be the guest speaker. He will be accompanied by Donna Armstead–Woolfolk and the gospel chorus of Shiloh (Old Site) Baptist Church in Fredericksburg.
For more information, contact Second New Hope music director Shirley Johnson at 540/226-7010.