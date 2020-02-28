The youth group at Summit Presbyterian Church recently sponsored a pasta lunch in support of the Vets on Track Foundation. Some 80 church members and guests attended the luncheon, collecting more than $1,250 for the group.
VOTF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “turn homes into houses” for veterans and first responders by providing furniture, lamps, utensils, pictures and “anything needed to transform their new house into a home.” Since its first delivery in July 2016, VOTF has furnished more than 400 veteran and first responder homes.
Summit’s Pastor Dan Hrach presented VOTF Executive Director Karla Alsop at the Feb. 16 service with a donation of $1,255 to further the organization’s efforts throughout Virginia.
“This donation will allow our foundation to continue to support veterans and first responders throughout the area with household necessities,” said Alsop. “Vets on Track is truly grateful to Summit Presbyterian youth group for its support and generosity.”
Summit Presbyterian Church, a fixture in the Stafford community since 1983, has been an active participant in many local community outreach programs, such as S.E.R.V.E., Rebuilding Together, and Community Meal as well as supporting local agencies like Presbyterian Home and Student Helping Honduras.
For more information on Vets on Track, visit vettrack.org or call 877/Vet-Trak. For more information on Summit, visit summitstafford.com or call 540/659-2306.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.