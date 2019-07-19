Pastor Dennis A. Woodard Sr. is celebrating his 40th year at Sylvannah Baptist Church as the “longest reigning African American minister serving Spotsylvania County.”
That’s according to the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, whose members passed a resolution honoring Woodard on his 30-year anniversary in 2009. Then-Supervisor Emmitt Marshall recommended the proclamation, which called Woodard “a highly respected leader and role model” for his congregation and community.
Organized in 1867, Sylvannah Baptist is on State Route 208, near Spotsylvania Courthouse, and is one of the oldest African American churches in the county.
The church began with “a little band of Christian pioneers” holding preaching and prayer meetings, two years after the Civil War ended. Services were held in a brush arbor during the summer and in homes during the winter.
Woodard is Sylvannah’s 10th pastor and longest-serving official, according to the church website. His predecessor, the Rev. Leroy M. Bray Sr., held the position for 31 years until he died.
Woodard and his wife, Susie, college sweethearts who have been companions and best friends for 48 years, have commuted to Spotsylvania from their home in Hanover County for four decades. They have many stories about “how God kept them safe over the years and miles in their travels,” according to a church press release on his anniversary.
In a 2009 story in The Free Lance–Star about the Woodards, church members said the couple relied on each other throughout their ministry, on everything from taking turns with the driving and sharing household chores to counseling couples together to offer male and female perspectives.
“They witnessed many of us growing up, going off to college and returning,” said member Sharon McCurdy. “He has married many of us and christened our babies who are now grown themselves.
The parents of two sons, the Woodards lost their younger child, Darrell, in a 2007 auto accident. He was 37, the father of three and on his way home from work when he was hit by a drunk driver.
Darrell Woodard is buried in the Sylvannah cemetery, and every time the couple conducts a funeral, each has to walk by his grave.
“God has used that tragedy to bring them closer to Him, each other, their surviving son, Dennis Jr., their grandchildren and others who have lost a loved one,” stated the press release.
The pastor accepted the call to the ministry at age 15 and was licensed to preach by the New Saint Thomas Baptist Church in Portsmouth. He began his ministry in 1962.
Woodard is a Navy veteran and 1977 honor graduate of Virginia Union University in Richmond, where he also attended the School of Theology. He’s retired from the Virginia Department of Health and his wife, from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The pastor still calls his wife, “Sweetie,” and uses humor in his sermons to teach “that you can have fun in church,” according to the press release.