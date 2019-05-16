The Stafford Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted the regional Latter-day Saints prom on May 4. This year’s theme, “The Greatest Show,” was based on the movie “The Greatest Showman.” The building, except for the chapel, underwent a three-day transformation.
The virtual circus included game rooms, a bowling alley, a karaoke room and a prize booth. The main event occurred in the gymnasium, which had been converted into an elegant big top. Silhouettes of trapeze artists hung from the ceiling, and a floor show included ballroom dancers, stilt walkers, “fire” baton twirling and musical numbers.
More than a hundred volunteers contributed time and effort into making the event a success. “It was so worth it,” Bradley M. Sant, the president of the Stafford Stake, said. “We wanted to give the youth a safe and wholesome place to have a prom experience with like-minded teens. The event exceeded everyone’s expectations.”
The location rotates among the six stakes, or areas, which work together to create the Latter-day Saints prom each year. More than 300 participants came from as far away as Fairfax County. Other counties served by the event were Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Culpeper, as well as the City of Fredericksburg.
Gabriel Cummings, a junior at North Stafford High School, described it as “amazing.”