Mike Phillips, a member of The Lake of the Woods Church and a community volunteer, is an avid cyclist who was the 2019 overall male champion of the 24-hour Time Trial Championship of the World Ultra Cycling Association. This year, Phillips will dedicate his racing skills as a fundraiser to help his community.
The 2020 summer bike racing season will go virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. On June 16, he will kick off a grueling four-day ride with his bike connected to a computer interface that will simulate racing from Oceanside, Calif., to Durango, Colo., a distance of 925 miles.
The simulation creates a virtual on-the-road race by factoring elevation changes into cycling difficulty, location and distance traveled. Based on previous road racing experiences, he expects to be cycling for 20 hours a day while catching quick catnaps to restore his energy.
The cycling event will help support LOWC’s outreach ministries along the Route 20 corridor. These include the Living Water Community and Dental Clinics, the RISE ministry for developmentally challenged adults, recovery ministries, the “Outside the Box” feeding program, Thanksgiving food baskets, foster family programs and school supplies for kids.
A live feed on the LOWC website will allow donors and fans to contact Phillips before and during the event to offer encouragement and pledge contributions. Mail checks to Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane, Locust Grove, VA 22508, with “Community Outreach” on the comment line. For more information, visit the church at lowchurch.org or contact Senior Associate Pastor Adam Colson at adam@lowchurch.org.
