Trees of Life Gala to benefit Living Water Community Clinic

Join The Lake of the Woods Church for the Trees of Life Gala benefiting the Living Water Community Clinic on Nov. 22, from 5:30–9 p.m., at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. This is the fifth gala, carrying on a tradition of support that began even before the clinic first opened. Proceeds will help establish other new programs and cover expenses to operate the clinic and expand support to its neighbors.
Gala guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an auction of decorated Christmas trees and other items, dinner, music, speakers and more. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased in advance. All proceeds will directly benefit the clinic.
As a mission of The Lake of the Woods Church, Living Water Community Clinic partners with community churches, businesses, civic organizations, regional health care facilities and community members. The clinic has been providing free medical, counseling and spiritual care to the uninsured for more than 3½ years. Its patient population has increased each year—this year by 30 percent.
Partnerships with local health organizations and doctors continue to expand adding cardiologists, dermatologists, urologists and more. New programs being developed include the Living Water Dental Clinic, Diabetes Management and Access to Medication. The clinic’s partnership with the LOW Lions will provide matching funds to purchase an X-ray machine for the new dental clinic.
Debbie McInnis, the executive director of the clinic, reports that serving the community through the clinic has been one of the biggest blessings in her life. McInnis said that she is moved each time she observes how many the clinic is helping in the community.
To volunteer, donate or learn more about the clinic, visit livingwaterclinic.life or call 540/854-5922. Tickets for the gala are available online, at the clinic from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays or at The Lake of the Woods Church during services Nov. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.