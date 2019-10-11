Women in Worship Ministries will recognize the 2019 EXCEL award honorees at a luncheon Oct. 26 at the Germanna Community College Daniel Center in Culpeper.
The event will be co-hosted by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., Rixeyville.
Honorees include Janice Carpenter, community outreach honoree, Madison County; Regina Toliver Farr, education–administration honoree, Chester; Dr. Hortense Hinton–Jackson, leadership honoree, Culpeper County; Terri Miller, history honoree, Suffolk; Veronica Myers, education–special needs honoree, Culpeper; Adriana del Rosario, youth development honoree, Culpeper; Janette Smith, music/vocalist honoree, Culpeper; Janice Williams, business/contracting honoree, Fredericksburg; Cheri Woodard, multi-industry honoree, Sperryville; and Ruth Young, community service honoree, Culpeper.
The Women Ministers of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc. will present special recognition to Minister Jesse Hill, posthumously, and the Rev. Cleo Frye, the Rev. J. Marie Miller, the Rev. Tracy Slaughter and Minister Tammy Smith.
In addition, 10 young women and girls will be recognized as Generation NEXT.
Limited tickets are available until Wednesday. Call 540/661-2013 or 540/786-8736; or visit womeninworshipministries.org or eventbrite.com. A portion of each ticket will benefit home and foreign missions and student scholarships in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.