In 1973, a young woman right out of college married her high school sweetheart and moved from the Midwest to Fredericksburg, where the young couple had found jobs and planned to settle down. A year and a half later, she found herself divorced, alone and in a strange town that that she hadn’t even learned to navigate. Amidst all of this, she one day found herself physically lost within the tricky one-way streets of our town.
And she stopped at a church to ask for directions.
“The people were so welcoming and loving that I decided to go back that Sunday for services,” she said.
She joined the choir, helped with the youth and in the more than four decades that she has been a part of that congregation has found her place and purpose in the life and work of the church.
“I was a rejected woman, but I found acceptance in the church,” she said.
“They had a purpose and a use for me,” she said.
“They knew when I was missing and called when I didn’t show up,” she said.
“People there even connected my daughter with a job when she needed it most,” she said.
If we look at our own stories, the reason we choose to be part of a worshiping community is often rooted in similar sentiments. I was welcomed. I have a purpose. It’s where I have friends. It’s where I belong. Someone misses me when I don’t show up. When I have to do the hard things, there are people there that see me through it.
It is these simple truths that challenge us in ministry. We love our neighbor by feeding them, sheltering them, housing them, connecting them with jobs. Yet, these experiences cast upon a backdrop of our own stories teaches us that transactional services are not the things that uniquely make this ministry we are doing together, the work of the church.
Truth is that many a neighbor in need is lost in their own way, and equally lacking the very things that we ourselves go looking for in our own congregations on Sunday—relationship, connection, purpose and belonging. But when you are in the most catastrophic, desperate place of displacement, survival and house-lessness, it is hard to imagine that the well put together, orderly package of the church might have what you need.
The neighbors I have known have taught me that people don’t become homeless when they run out of money. People become homeless when they run out of relationships. Few, if any, secular responses are prepared for that; and sometimes our desire to care for our neighbor in the faith community is so expansive that we cannot get past the love part enough to pursue true reconciliation.
It takes a spiritual maturity to encounter a neighbor in need and consider their hunger might be about more than sharing a plate of food; their addiction may require more than connection with the right treatment program; housing alone may never solve homelessness.
Many a servant comes to the soup kitchen line with the posture of a white knight riding in to fix something. Many a food pantry is stocked by offerings given as investments in personal fulfillment. In ministry these are good and natural places to begin putting our faith into action, but eventually the Gospel calls us to reckon with who this work is actually about and what is happening in the relationships that are forming.
The Corinthians in Chapter 3, for instance, are challenged in this very thing. They quibble among themselves as to whose way—Paul or Apollos, the two humans who have had a hand in shaping their ministry in Corinth—is greater, more Godly, more worthy of following. Likewise, in our own spiritual immaturity, we can fall into the trap of battling over which social ministry is most needed, which intervention is most effective and which posture is most befitting of those who serve without consideration for how God is already present in each.
Paul assures them, however, that neither is any more than a servants, following what the Lord has assigned them.
“I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the increase,” he writes.
Many a neighbor in need is at risk of becoming a problem to solve, a case to work or easily dismissed as someone too complex for programmatic capabilities. But that’s the difference in loving our neighbor as a product of the world, as people of the flesh, and embracing one another as equal children in the eyes of God. The first resists the wisdom of the cross. The later acknowledges that even in the darkest places, God is already at work. Our job is merely to keep showing up, create spaces where the God in us meets the God in neighbor, and let thy kingdom come.
The seed planted in the barren soil, after all, is a relationship that counts on water and sunlight for growth and full maturation. When all of God’s creation works together, we have a life cycle that generates something new, something beautiful, something reconciled. And no aspect of that relationship is ever the same when it works.
Sometimes all we actually can do is plant seeds of mercy in the lives of our neighbor and water them with compassion, love and justice. Often those seeds can remain buried in the dark, stifling soil for some time.
But when any one of us loses our way and may even need to stop and ask for directions, the relationship and community that thought enough of us to plant the seeds or bring the water to begin with is what keeps hope alive.
Our words, actions and presence in each other’s lives casts a vision, plots a field, architectures a building. But God gives the increase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.