On a rainy morning this week, I left my house before dawn to scout out just the right spot for an Easter sunrise worship service.
Let the history books recall this was the year most church buildings would be empty due to coronavirus precautions and cyberspace would be filled with every preacher’s best attempt at celebrating the resurrection.
Very quickly I realized the rain and clouds were going to pretty significantly block the sun’s rays on this pre-Easter morning. So, I parked my car and began to walk, hoping to get some concept of the right angle for a camera and a livestream.
Although that particular morning did not give way to a spectacular sunrise, the darkness slipped quietly away as I walked and the world was overcome by light when morning arrived.
“The light still comes,” I heard God speak into my meditative thoughts.
“The light still comes.”
It was dark when Mary Magdalene came to the tomb on Easter morning. Her darkness deepened when she realized that the tomb where Jesus’ body had been laid was empty. She ran and got a few of the disciples. Over a pile of linens—the linens that had been used to wrap the body of Christ in days before—they lamented their loss.
While the others returned home, Mary stood at the foot of the tomb and wept in darkness. Now, her teacher and friend had not only died a gruesome death, but his body had mysteriously gone missing. Through her cloud of grief, she barely noticed the light from two angels that had appeared within the tomb. Only then, did she turn around and realize what had come of the risen Lord.
For Mary, the angels—the light—was a bridge between the darkest hours and a new day. It was the beginning of a different kind of covenant between God and humanity.
What I realize in my own encounter with the light this week, is that we are a community of many bridges.
At least three of them are primary connectors between the city and neighbors to the north. It is under these bridges, where our churches first met the homeless community over 15 years ago.
In the darkness of these overpasses, belongings have been swept away in the many floods of our rainy season. Rescue personnel have carried out the medically fragile when their conditions progressed to the point they could no longer climb up the embankment. And there was a time when these bridges were a key starting place if you ever wanted to find a member of the street community.
Not many live under those bridges anymore because bike paths have become a main thoroughfare for people enjoying our city and soon on the Stafford side of the river.
But that’s not the only reason.
Our downtown churches have been building bridges, as well.
These bridges to relationship, housing, income, sustenance and other help have moved our neighbors out from under the bridge and that much closer to the kingdom of God.
When I think about the last few years, I actually know more people who have to walk across those bridges to get to and from their housing on the other side of the river than I do people who make their dwelling places in tents or sleeping bags under the bridge.
It is in these ways that the bridges in our community are slowly, but surely becoming like an empty tomb. Empty, because of bridges built by people following Christ out of the darkness and into the light.
Building bridges with our neighbors is the mission of Christ, found in this Easter weekend. Look at the cross itself. Even it has a bridge—a parallel fixture that bore the arms of Jesus. And like every bridge, it has something in the middle as a stabilizer. The cross is not complete without the sturdy post from top to bottom—the holy place where the body of Christ was hung. Not only does this stabilizing piece ensure the bridge of the cross stays standing, but it forever connects us to God.
In May, one of the key bridges to our city will close for some time while the structure is renovated and restored. Some are lamenting the loss of this often-traveled cut-through and the inconvenience it will likely cause.
But like the risen Lord whose mission did not stop at death, we will all find another way.
Like our downtown congregations who were not satisfied that human beings once lived under these bridges, there was another way.
Like so many of us who yearn in this time of social distancing to be with one another, we are finding other ways.
Literally or figuratively, we all find ourselves in the shadows of a bridge from time to time. And sometimes we need someone to meet us there and realize it is not a tomb at all.
It is a bridge meant to be transcended.
It is a bridge that is meant to be walked on.
It is a bridge in which we gather at the middle.
And there, in the center of a bridge that can never be shut down, we are the closest we have ever been to God.
Look up.
The light still comes.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.
