He talked of her as if his childhood was only yesterday.
The way she gently cared for the skinned knee he earned in one of his finest moments as a 9-year old boy. The scary movie they once watched as a family that kept them on their toes for days. The important, yet embarrassing things she had to say on the first meeting with his girlfriend of over two years.
You would not know, in the moments before he gave the doctors permission to take her off of life support, that the young man had been separated from his mother for nearly eight years. She had been told the kids died in a car accident; and he and his brother spent many years thinking she had simply disappeared.
Still, he carried a favorite picture in his wallet. It was taken after they reconnected only one year prior at his graduation from Army boot camp. They had crammed together into a photo booth at the mall to take it. The fact that it had mistakenly been through the washing machine didn’t change what he loved about having this memory of his mom.
The separation they had experienced, her years of homelessness and their times of uncertainty, would not keep him from sitting with her for days as she lie in the hospital’s palliative care unit.
He stroked her hair. He called his younger brother and held the phone to her ear to say goodbye. He heard the stories, met the people and collected the memories of her life here in Fredericksburg.
For a young man with all the reasons to be tormented and conflicted in this time of his mother’s passing, he approached it with a love so infectious that the rhythmic tune of Psalm 32 might possibly have played in the background.
“Happy are those whose transgressions are forgiven,” it rings. “Let all who are faithful offer a prayer to you; at a time of distress, the rush of mighty waters shall not reach them…Many are the torments of the wicked, but steadfast love surrounds those who trust in the Lord.”
Yes, penitence and reckoning with God’s forgiveness are heavy on the surface of this popular Old Testament passage. Yet softly beneath the surface is the sound of reconciliation. “It is a song of a ransomed soul rejoicing in the wonders of the grace of God,” British evangelist and preacher Rev. Dr. G. Campbell Morgan once said of Psalm. “Sin is dealt with. Sorrow is comforted. Ignorance is instructed.”
Although my friend, this young man’s mother, departed this life far too young and struggled deeply with the damaging stories of her past, she would rejoice in knowing her final days gave witness to such a space of grace, forgiveness and love.
Just a few weeks before she died, I had taken my 7-year-old along on a visit to her hospital room. She was feeling a little better that day and launched into a deep conversation with him about her own two boys and some of the things they would do together when they were growing up. In the course of the conversation, my little boy came across a dime sitting on the table beside her bed. With great care, my friend listened intently as he explained to her whose face was on it, the shape (his favorite), and whether it was old or new.
Reveling in his fascination with the 10-cent conversation topic, she placed the dime in my son’s hand and gently encouraged, “You can take it with you if you want.”
He thought for a moment, rubbed the dime between his fingers and set it back on the table. “How about I leave it here for when I come back to see you next time,” he said. We all chuckled, said our goodbyes and left.
Later that night, I called my friend to check in and share some information she had asked me to look for. “Thanks for everything, Meghann,” she said as we were about to hang up. “Make sure you tell that little boy that his dime is still waiting for him any time he wants to come back and visit it.”
Like my child fingering a dime freely offered to him, grace, mercy and forgiveness is so often something in which we hold fascination. Yet, we frequently leave it where we found it, believing we are only worthy of visiting it once in a while, if even at all. Even less often do we extend the invitation for others to visit the grace in us for the benefit of building the grace they have for themselves.
God, however, is like the barely adult-son who sits relentlessly at a dying mother’s bedside. He needs no invitation to offer what we have not earned and we don’t deserve. He strokes our hair, counts the reasons to love us and carries a favorite picture of us, despite our transgressions, regardless of fault and no matter how many times we failed to visit His never-ending grace.