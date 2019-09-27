Some years ago, I moved a pretty grouchy old man into the bottom floor of a local apartment complex.
Many people argued that he simply wasn’t a very nice person. Arguably his lack of stable housing, lengthy illness and void on positive relationships gave him lots to complain about.
I had gotten to know him over countless hours arranging transportation to medical appointments, including daily travel for IV antibiotic infusions. His first disability check had just arrived and the new living arrangement seemed to be the stability he would need to recover, start anew and no longer be homeless.
I would like to say that I went for a cordial visit merely a month after he moved in. Truth be told, I was there after receiving a call from the landlord that he hadn’t paid his rent. I can’t say I was surprised that he didn’t answer my knock on the door, but I had been doing the work long enough to know that something was not right.
When the police found his lifeless body laying on the bathroom floor, they assured me that he had probably died only hours before I arrived. Yet, I couldn’t help but lament the irony of his passing after such a short time housed. He had been on the streets for years and survived the unthinkable, I thought; and this is how it ends.
It was the first of many times I would reckon with the harsh reality that housing was not enough to end homelessness.
Since that day, I have led countless webinars, spoken in numerous workshops, consulted for homeless service providers around the country and preached myself blue on the importance of a housing first as an effective, compassionate response to homelessness. I am increasingly validated on the countless occasions that the person who could not succeed under any other intervention transforms in the care of relational case managers and a stable place to live.
Yet, it has become increasingly disturbing to find those who survived the unthinkable on the streets, dead and alone after just a few short months in their apartment. I am bewildered when the same four walls that keep frequent flyers out of jail and limit their hospital visits bring about such isolation and disconnection that they deteriorate in ways they never would have on the street. It has been puzzling to comprehend why people placed in permanent housing and, theoretically, provided with all the support they need would still seek community through a day center set up for the survival needs of those on the street.
At some point, I am left to conclude that the call to love neighbor has a lot more to do with “home”-making than house-finding.
It is our nature to think that helping someone in need means fixing a problem. Once the problem is fixed, the person is supposed to no longer need us. Success is defined by independence and resolution.
Someone lacks a house, we help them find one and set up what they need in order to keep it and voila, everything is OK. But what if we place that narrative in the palm of absolutely no sustaining relationships. The walls meant for safety remind us not of things accomplished but the connections no longer in existence. The place meant for stability merely enhances the anxiety about what more could be lost. In a house-finding orientation our homeless friends can arguably find solutions to all tangible challenges, but if their place to live cannot become a home they are nothing more than a homeless person with a house.
A home-making orientation strives not just for the roof—the permanent dwelling—but the stories, hospitality, affiliation and belonging that make a house a home. Home is where we feel safe. It grounds us to time and place and guides us in figuring out what’s next. Too often we do not understand these things for people who are literally homeless because we ourselves may have houses, but increasingly struggle with our own disconnection, isolation, lack of purpose and diminished identity.
We may have a roof over our heads and maybe even two or three houses to live in. But secretly, we are nomads living in the tension of relationships rooted then uprooted. “We are home, and yet sojourning people,” says author and theologian Brian Walsh. “We know that we are homebreakers, even when we long to be homemakers.”
We do not know our neighbors, nor does the value we place on community in our own lives inform the structures that would lead us to a home-making orientation for ourselves, much less those who literally live outdoors.
In this recognition, however, there is hope. There is a healing. And there is a new appreciation for what it means to be homeless and how very much we need each other to overcome it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.