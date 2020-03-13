It was New Year’s Day, and I had joined the ranks with nearly half of all other Americans who vow to eat right, workout and get healthy at the stroke of midnight.
This was going to be my year.
And there I was, huffing and puffing through 50 burpees as most in the packed CrossFit gymnasium had long since wrapped up their workout.
You must know that athletic activity has never really been my thing. I did play softball for a couple years as a pre-teen, but after a few seasons of working the outfield (where no one at that age ever hits the ball) I decided I belonged in the dugout. In high school I thought it was cool to play powder puff football, until I intercepted the ball and took it to the other team’s end zone. I dabbled in winter track, but promptly hung up my running shoes after my steady trot was compared to a kitchen appliance.
My sister was the field hockey star. My father played any sport with a ball. And my almost 2-year-old can already sling a ball with such ease and accuracy, I’m thinking he’ll need an agent.
Me, on the other hand: The closest I’ve come to successful athletic talent was a piccolo and marching band shoes. We won’t talk about the time I fell over backward in the middle of my first on field competition.
But this time, I was not alone.
Sweat dripping from my brow and skepticism creeping in, I looked at my workout partner who graciously labored alongside me splitting the burpees five at a time. A couple of those who had already finished meandered over. They sat on the floor and encouraged. They clapped and cheered as we each completed each set. And when it was all over, the fist bumps, the high-fives and the admiration for our courage left us believing maybe, just maybe, we were as it says across the gymnasium wall, “You are stronger than you think you are.”
While there is no comparing my personal discomfort in the fitness community to the displacement felt by a neighbor who has lost their home, our commonality in fear, confusion, shock, anger and sadness from these experiences should not be overlooked.
What CrossFit has given me is a community that makes those things I fear, attainable and the things I grieve a mere memory. Likewise, when our homeless community must face the fears, disbelief, trauma and pain of their circumstances, the speed and ambition in which they face those things is best rooted in those who come alongside them on their journey. Neither one of us can truly see the vision of all God created us to be in a cloud of self-doubt and disconnection.
In the days following the crucifixion, two disciples found themselves so lost in such emotions that they couldn’t even recognize the stranger who joined them on their journey to Emmaus as the risen Christ (Luke 24). They walked with him and stayed with him, but did not appreciate his identity until he sat at the table and broke bread with them. Yet, it is Christ’s persistence on their journey that led them to new perspective and gave voice to the grief and frustration they were feeling. Through such accompaniment, the old narrative of Christ’s execution could be put to rest and the Emmaus travelers embraced a new narrative, in which hope, possibility and a kingdom vision reigns.
I would later learn that many in my fitness community have had their own journey of struggle, whether it is battling an enormous amount of weight, coming back from a critical injury or overcoming the childhood reputation as “the little guy.” Like my homeless friends, they’ve felt defeat, experienced frustration or told themselves there are mountains they can’t climb.
But they didn’t reach their milestones alone.
Someone held them accountable, gave them fist bumps at every step, and even split the lion’s share of burpees as they sought a new and better narrative. I cannot help but think with each and every pound I drop and the miraculous weeks I continue to show up, that God desires nothing less for our neighbors in need.
Some weeks in to this new workout routine, I found myself in a stride of confidence and progressive skill. So much so, that I reluctantly guided a newer member on how to properly lock in her weight set and maneuver a push press.
We laughed as I recanted how very little I could lift only weeks prior.
“You are stronger than you think you are,” I chuckled out loud. But inside, all I could think was: “Accompaniment, community, it sure matters in every single context.”
