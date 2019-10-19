The Marine Corps taught Edward Mosley Jr. how to keep his emotions, especially those regarding death, bottled up deep inside.
That’s the only way the combat veteran could get through duties as a casualty escort at Dover Air Force Base. Twelve times, he walked down the tarmac in his dress blues, escorting the remains of a Marine killed in action.
Once, he accompanied a body to Arlington National Cemetery; other times, he entrusted the urns or caskets to waiting loved ones.
“I was the master of hiding my emotions with these other families,” he said. “Why would I show it in my own?”
Mosley, now 49 and living in Stafford County, tried to hang on to that tough-guy façade after his wife died in 2010 and his world crumbled around him. When he came perilously close to financial ruin and death’s door, he realized he had to get past being the Marine who cried on the inside—and actually open up about what he was feeling.
“As men, we don’t talk about this stuff, but we need to share our stories from a man’s perspective and be involved in our kids’ lives,” Mosley said.
In finding his way, the veteran schooled in death became a life coach and counselor for African American boys and men.
LOVE DIED WITH HER
Nine years ago this month, Mosley’s wife, Raquel, died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer of the appendix. Her death came six months after she’d buried her own mother, who had lived with the family and also died of cancer.
Mosley was left with a hole in his heart and three children, ages 10 to 18. He and Raquel each had a daughter from a previous marriage, and the couple had a son together.
The two had met at a military base, parted, then ran into each other again and were married for 13 years.
“Everybody called her ‘Roc’,” Mosley said, because of her spirit, energy and the way she kept her family together.
When she was gone, he felt like love died with her. He couldn’t even put the loss into words.
“I would never say she was dead,” Mosley said. “I would say she was in heaven.”
People from his church, the Land of Promise in Spotsylvania County, asked how he was doing, but Mosley had perfected his strong-and-silent image after 21 years in the military.
He kept his pain to himself until it almost killed him.
‘BREAKING POINT’
In the wake of becoming a widower, Mosley struggled emotionally and financially. He eventually lost his job and his home, and two back-to-back charges of driving under the influence landed him briefly in jail.
As he sat in a cell, listening to other inmates, he said he saw a sign of the cross—and realized the toll it was taking to keep everything inside.
“I said, ‘Wait a minute, your children have lost their mother and grandmother, and you’re putting yourself into a situation, through depression and alcohol, that they could potentially lose you,’ ” he recalled. “That was the breaking point.”
Mosley turned to his faith and found his way to a grief-support group for those who had lost life partners. He’d always insisted his children get counseling, but had steered clear of it himself.
“I thought I could deal with it myself,” he said. “I’m a Marine, I told myself, ‘You can do this.’ ”
Among other grieving people, he said—out loud, for the first time—that his wife had died and he felt a weight lift from his shoulders. From there, he allowed himself to hurt and to heal.
Mosley also felt led to share what he describes as his journey, both as a broken man and a faith walker, to encourage others to face the issues in their lives instead of burying them.
“I think far too often men go unnoticed, and their story is never heard,” Mosley said.
‘A BROKEN MAN’
Mosley especially wanted to focus on African Americans, citing statistics that between 65 percent and 70 percent live in single-parent homes. As “Coach Mo,” he mentored boys on the football field and created a formal mentoring program at Freedom Middle School in Spotsylvania County.
Mosley also began sharing his story with others as an inspirational speaker. He wrote a book about his experience, calling himself “A Broken Man,” and issued a wake-up call to other men, saying they could use the same faith-based principles to overcome challenges in life, just as he did.
He founded a program called Limitless Bounds that addresses the problem of fatherless homes. He continues with that program although he no longer mentors regularly at Freedom Middle School.
“It is evident that mentoring young men is his passion, because he was able to make a difference in ways that I couldn’t,” said Cheryl Gallello, director of counseling at Freedom Middle. “Students looked forward to their weekly mentoring sessions and their teachers/staff members were able to see positive changes.”
Mosley encouraged students in his “Elite Gentlemen” program to commit to the weekly, hour-long sessions and to follow the meeting dress code that required a collared shirt and tie. He focused on setting goals and life skills, relationships with teachers and one of his signature campaigns, CAR, which stands for character, attitude and reputation.
Ceresh Perry saw Coach Mo in action with her two sons when they played with the Falmouth Tide Football association. He was one of the coaches her kids looked up to, she said, because he was “calm, mild-mannered and very easy to get along with.”
She knew that his wife died, but had no clue of his struggles until she read the book he wrote last year.
“He’s just one of those individuals, you never know what a person is going through until you hear their story,” Perry said. “He never showed any emotion or displayed any type of behavior that would make you think, ‘What is going on with this guy?’ ”
‘THE LOVE JOURNEY’
As Mosley allowed himself time to hurt and heal, he also acknowledged that he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life alone.
He started dating and became engaged in May to Nickey Lane, a mother of two daughters who shares many of his values, including a love for the Dallas Cowboys. Mosley knew the two of them clicked, but, just as he does through his work with the federal government as a strategic training adviser, he carefully examined how she fit with others in his life.
He saw how well their four daughters got along on a family trip. Then he noticed that his son, Devante, a sophomore at Radford University, felt comfortable interacting with her and asking her questions. Raquel’s friends embraced her.
All pieces of the puzzle fit, as did a ring Mosley gave Lane on a beach in Florida.
“We have this thing now called ‘the love journey,’ and it’s how I went from broken to healed,” he said, “from thinking love is dead, to being in love again and wanting to share my life with somebody else.”
For more information about Mosley’s program, contact LimitlessBounds Team@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.