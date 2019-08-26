On a hot, mid-August night in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg, Johnny Morgan eyed Stanford Carrier from across the ring.
Carrier had just connected with a wicked left, and his fancy footwork caught the attention of the crowd. Carrier was one of four visiting boxers from The Terminal YMCA in Washington, D.C. Morgan was local, and previously undefeated. He wasn’t so sure he would remain so for much longer.
The Pythian Hall at 809 1/2 Caroline St. was jam-packed that night in 1932 to witness six bouts of three rounds each, the first since Virginia passed a law allowing amateur boxing. Spectators purchased tickets ranging in price from 50 to 75 cents to watch one of the most popular sports of the decade.
The crowd cheered enthusiastically every time Arthur “Barfoot” Green’s blows connected with his Washington opponent. Green redeemed Fredericksburg, in the opinion of the crowd, which was vocal, yet restrained. (There were quite a few ladies present, and the announcer asked the audience to keep this in mind.) Sgt. Morris Fisher of Quantico Marine Corps Base, the referee, also won their respect for his work in the ring, if he didn’t already have it by virtue of the fact that he had trained heavyweight champ Gene Tunney when Tunney was in the Marine Corps.
Morgan did suffer his first defeat that night, but boxing commissioners announced that another night of bouts would be held in two weeks.
Meanwhile, there was no shortage of athletic events to follow. The games of the Tenth Olympiad were winding down in Los Angeles, and people followed the triumphs of American athletes in the paper daily. Participation was down that year—the Great Depression made the cost of travel to Los Angeles unaffordable for athletes in several countries—and the host nation topped the list in the medal count.
Americans in the ’30s were rabid fans of anyone—be it human or equine—circling a track. The biggest disappointment occurred when American Ralph Hill was bested by the Finnish runner in the 5,000 meters, after crossing the finish line with the same time. The Finn had zigzagged in front of Hill to block his “kick,” and Americans loudly booed this European practice. On the other hand, female powerhouse Babe Didrikson scored two golds, in javelin and hurdles, and announced that she was reinventing herself as a professional golfer.
Back at home, attention turned to the most popular sport of the day, baseball. The City Championship Series was about to begin, and arch-rival teams, the Elks Antlers and the White Oak Treemen, were about to face off. Four of the star players on opposing teams had been teammates only two years earlier at Fredericksburg High, where they led the football, basketball and baseball teams to regional victories and state finals. “Herbie Hash, who wasn’t good enough to make the Elks, got his revenge in impressive fashion yesterday at Bradshaw’s field [in Stafford] when he hurled his White Oak mates to a surprise 6–1 victory over the Elks tossers,” reported The Free Lance–Star on Aug. 22. (One of the games was slated to be a benefit to send the young men off to college.) The crowd of 2,000 would have to wait a week for game two of the five-game series; in the meantime, both teams saw plenty of action in other games.
Besides baseball, the Elks were busy hosting a weeklong fair on the grounds of Fredericksburg High School, complete with kiddie rides, a Ferris wheel, bingo and other games and contests. There was plenty to do that summer for non-sports fans: dances at Fairview Beach and Mannsfield Country Club, concerts by African American bands in the City Park. Spotsylvanians drove the first automobiles ever to pass through the area known as the Bloody Angle, as the National Parks Service completed the dirt roads and waited for Congress to appropriate money to pave them.
Johnny Morgan, though, probably wasn’t attending band concerts. Instead, he worked with local trainer Norman Bradshaw for his upcoming rematch with the upstart from Washington.
“Five fast boxing bouts, in most of which the opponents asked no quarter and gave none, were presented last night in the Pythian Arena before a capacity crowd which included a large number of ladies,” reported The Free Lance–Star on Aug. 27. Morgan had studied his opponent. This time he knew how to handle Carrier’s unique left hand uppercuts, and aimed blows at Carrier’s head which robbed him of his driving power. The result was a draw, but Morgan had been vindicated, and there would be more opportunities in the weekly matches beginning in the fall.
Though most of the nation was still spiraling downward into economic depression, this area counted its blessings as it maintained a stable economy and continued the increasingly rare privilege of being able to enjoy life.