At 3:20 a.m. on June 6, 1944, police in Fredericksburg were among the first to hear the news on the radio of the great invasion by the combined Allied forces of Nazi-controlled Europe. The rest of the town slept on unaware for several hours.
When the city’s early risers caught the broadcasts teeming over the airwaves that the long-anticipated invasion had begun, people began gathering in the streets to discuss it. Though work continued as usual, people were unable to concentrate, many pacing back and forth.
It was a day that just had to be marked in some way. The newspaper’s headline silently screamed, “Invasion Has Started,” and many rushed to The Free Lance–Star office, where an extra edition was being prepared, for more news.
Churches held special services that Tuesday at 11 a.m., and many ducked in to say a prayer for a loved one’s safety throughout the day. All of the city’s church bells tolled at 5 p.m., followed by a moment of silent prayer.
Later that night, special “I–Day” services—people had been anticipating the invasion for so long, that I–Day was the early nickname for it—were sponsored by the Offices of Civilian Defense at James Monroe High School, Beth Sholom Temple, nine schools and churches in Spotsylvania, and two in Stafford.
The I–Day ceremony in Fredericksburg was shortened, as graduation had already been planned for James Monroe High School. Fifty-nine students graduated that night, but several had already graduated in February under the wartime streamlined system and were serving in the armed forces. Cecil Trainum, home on furlough and in uniform, received his diploma to great applause.
Those who stayed home listened to President Franklin Roosevelt’s speech in the form of a prayer on the radio: “Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity.”
An ad sponsored by Beck’s Furniture had this to say that day: “It is quiet here in Fredericksburg ... far from the sounds of battle ... but there is work to do here on the home front, though small it be in comparison with the sacrifices our boys are making, it is a mighty force that will help to determine the cause of freedom.”
And people did work. They gave their time, their money, their scraps, their food, their blood. The Block Leader Organization went door to door, canvassing for contributions to the Fifth War Loan. “If every person is reminded of the dates of the drive—June 12 to July 8—and the greater need for purchasing bonds, we will reach our quota in the Fifth War Loan,” said Alice Dew, chairperson. The Fredericksburg–Spotsylvania–Stafford district had a quota of $2,100,000 and had a friendly competition going with the Hopewell–Prince George District. Ads from local stores appeared on every page of the paper, urging customers to buy war bonds.
The Farmer’s Creamery donated the use of its trucks, and the employees their time, for a waste paper collection. “Do your part—Help smash Hitler—save waste paper for the collection Wednesday at noon,” said a large ad, reminding readers that paper was used for everything from packing plasma and food to making helmet linings and camouflage nets.
“The casualty lists from the invasion beachhead have not been reported yet, but at best they will be high. Your blood will be needed to save the wounded.” This accompanied a request June 13 for 135 more volunteers to sign up to reach Fredericksburg’s quota in the next blood drive, held June 20.
In those first weeks after the assault, news of one family’s son might occasionally appear in the Service Notes section, including a report that Col. Reginald Vance, formerly of Mannsfield Hall (now the Fredericksburg Country Club), commanded an air unit in the initial attack. (Vance’s parents had been killed in the tragic Knickerbocker Theatre collapse in 1922.)
While they waited, people had to make do with the descriptions from reporters such as Ernie Pyle, who described the scene on the 7th. “Submerged tanks and overturned boats and burned trucks and shell shattered jeeps and sad little personal belongings were strewn all over these bitter sands. That plus the bodies of soldiers lying in rows covered with blankets, the toes of their shoes sticking up in a line as though on drill.”
As residents scanned the paper for the latest updates of rationing regulations, news began to creep back in of the war with Japan. An editorial reminded them that, “There will be heavy fighting for days and months which will tax our resources to the utmost.” And people got back to work, doing their part to set free a suffering humanity.
Wendy Migdal, a teacher at Spotsylvania County’s Ni River Middle School, is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.