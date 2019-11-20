“They’ll never straighten it out in a million years,” said a Fredericksburg man in November 1967. To what could he have been referring? The tax code? The Vietnam War?
Nope, it was the new system of one-way streets that went into effect Nov. 5, for a trial period of one year. Taking a cue from the time change between Daylight Saving and Standard, city leaders decided to make the switch-over at 2 a.m. on a Sunday. Mirroring other events in the country at this time, residents woke up to a different world than the one they had seen the night before, and, as it turned out, there was no going back.
Though a large map had been prominently placed on the front page of the paper the day before, and announcements had been made well in advance, many people found it hard to change lifelong habits. Sunday morning, chosen for its lighter travel, saw the police stationed at certain intersections to provide helpful reminders to drivers.
Notwithstanding this, there were dozens of accidents as motorists turned the wrong way onto a one-way street or blew through a stop sign that hadn’t been there the day before.
One young driver ran the newly installed stop sign on Prince Edward Street at Amelia, hit a westbound car on Amelia, then struck three parked cars causing $3,000 in damage. The driver, who suffered abrasions to the face, received only a citation for failure to stop at a sign. (Judge Embrey, who had driven through the sign himself, later dismissed the charge.)
Nevertheless, the city engineer believed things were going well. “We felt that it would take a few days, and I think this is still the case,” he said.
Many residents agreed, the paper reported.
“I was amazed at the way traffic moved along smartly through town yesterday. It’s the best thing that ever happened,” one local said.
The change was intended to relieve traffic congestion. Previously, people were often stuck behind someone trying to make a left turn or finding a place to park. Even though there had been some left turn lanes, their elimination opened up 44 new parking spaces.
There were still quite a few things to iron out, however. Some drivers apparently had to be taught that they couldn’t make a left turn from a one-way street onto a one-way street from the far-right lane. Others took advantage of the newly relieved congestion to speed. And city officials had to make some changes, especially to the beginning and endpoints of the one-way sections.
Merchants were as divided as the residents over the change. Said one Caroline Street store owner: “It’s had very bad effects so far. It’s caused so much congestion that people drive around for a while and finally give up and go somewhere else. I hope they’ll forget this thing soon and go back to the old way.”
Interestingly, another store owner only a few steps away said, “I’ve had very few customers who weren’t complimentary. I really think it’s going to help our business because it makes driving around much more pleasant.”
It seems that change was hard to get used to, and not just for older people. At Mary Washington College that same week, a battle was brewing between those who opposed the Student Government Association’s rule prohibiting the wearing of pants to class, the dining hall and the administration building, and those who supported it.
The newspaper was teeming with headlines about the Vietnam War, and demonstrations against it often made the front page. About 50 Mary Washington students, probably inspired by them, decided to fight for their right to self-expression. They formed an organization and wore pants to class Nov. 14 in a coordinated protest.
A surprisingly heated debate among students ensued. At a rally that night held by the dress code protesters, about 10 counter-protesters showed up in full evening regalia. The counter-protesters were concerned about the appearance of the campus if standards were relaxed and disapproved of the protesters’ outright defiance of rules they disagreed with. When one of the formal-clad women said she was concerned that a change would attract a different type of girl, her comments were greeted with applause from the protesters, who thought a different kind of girl was a pretty good idea.
Those in violation of the dress code policy had to appear before the SGA Judicial Committee to be judged by their peers. They were given verbal reprimands, which were noted in their student files. After a student opinion poll showed that the majority of MWC students favored keeping the dress code, the issue was dropped. (Meanwhile, a committee had been formed the previous month among school officials to discuss the future of the college, include the possibility of going co-ed—a change that occurred five years later.)
As Fredericksburg residents were learning, or would learn, the only thing you can count on is change.
