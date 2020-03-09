In mid-March, some years ago, the first cultural British invasion of America occurred and made it down to Fredericksburg.
The celebrity Brit in question came for a four-month tour of the States, starting in Boston. He was greeted by crowds everywhere he went, but nowhere more than New York, where he danced and partied one night for six hours with 3,000 people. He was a rock star.
Figuratively speaking. Charles Dickens was actually a writer, and was already world-famous by age 30, when he arrived in Fredericksburg on March 17, 1842. Unfortunately, no copies of the Fredericksburg newspapers from the time—the Democratic Recorder and the Virginia Herald—appear to have survived, so for this edition of Retro Reads, we will be relying on other sources.
Though Dickens delighted in Boston’s snow and shops, he had begun to grow weary of the crowds that followed him. The Alexandria Gazette reported on Feb. 28, “Boz [his pseudonym] is tired of playing the lion on so grand a scale as he has done in Boston and New York.”
Thus, when he steamed down the Potomac to Aquia Landing, the bloom was already off the rose. Without the newspaper, we don’t know whether he dined in the ’Burg or stayed overnight. Posterity does have his travel journal, in which he commented on—what else?—the roads to Fredericksburg.
Unfortunately for Dickens, the final leg of the railroad connecting Fredericksburg to Washington would not open for several weeks. Fortunately for us, that means he had to travel here overland by coach from Aquia, and so we have an entertaining account by one of the best writers in the English language of that stretch of road. Thomas Jefferson called it “the worst in the world,” time had not improved it, and any D.C. commuter today will say the same thing, though for different reasons.
Upon disembarking at Potomac Creek for “the oddest part of the journey,” Dickens noted the seven coaches pulled by four horses each. “The coaches are something like the French coaches, but not nearly so good,” he remarked in what was probably a jab at the French, as well. “They are covered with mud from the roof to the wheel-tire, and have never been cleaned since they were first built.”
Dickens sat up on top of the coach with the driver, as they lumbered over loose wooden plank bridges. “The river has a clay-ey bottom and is full of holes, so that half a horse is constantly disappearing unexpectedly, and can’t be found again for some time. But we get past even this, and come to the road itself, which is a series of alternate swamps and gravel pits.”
What follows is a description of the coaches “sinking into the mire, nearly to the coach windows, tilting at an angle of 45 degrees, and sticking there.” On and on this journey went as “the insides screamed,” though it had to have been even worse for the horses.
“And so we do the ten miles or thereabouts in two hours and a half; breaking no bones, though bruising a great many ... This singular kind of coaching terminates at Fredericksburgh, whence there is a railway to Richmond.”
Dickens was an outspoken proponent of social justice and a champion of the poor and downtrodden. Nothing so offended him on his trip to America (though many things eventually would) as the witnessing of slavery. He may not have been familiar with the word “karma,” but he echoed the sentiment in this description of the land, probably in Spotsylvania or Caroline County, that he passed through on the train to Richmond: “The tract of country through which it takes its course was once productive, but the soil has been exhausted by the system of employing a great amount of slave labour in forcing crops without strengthening the land ... Dreary and uninteresting as its aspect is, I was glad to the heart to find anything on which one of the curses of this horrible institution has fallen; and had greater pleasure in contemplating the withered ground, than the richest and most thriving cultivation in the same place could possible have afforded me.” He also witnessed a slave mother and children who had been sold away from their father. “The children cried the whole way, and the mother was misery’s picture.”
He spent a few days in Richmond, where he was persuaded to attend a dinner in his honor given by 90 prominent men who would not have been sympathetic to these sentiments, had they known what he was thinking. Ironically, they sang his praises in after-dinner speeches recorded by the Richmond Enquirer: “Mr. Dickens has passed over the great, the glaring, the magnificent, in order to bring out humble worth. . . . [He] creates in us all a sympathy for each other, which constitutes the great bond of equality, and the best basis for a free form of government.”
(In Richmond, Dickens tried to follow some slaves to lunch to speak with them, but “the gentleman to whom I mentioned this desire appeared to be suddenly taken rather deaf” and Dickens left Richmond “with a grateful heart that I was not doomed to live where slavery was and had never had my senses blunted to its wrongs and horrors in a slave-rocked cradle.”)
Outwardly, Dickens professed his thanks for the warm welcome and hospitality he received, to much cheering from his audience. In response to one of the speakers who begged him not to rest on his laurels and stop writing, he said, “My situation forbids all paralysis of my pen—as I hope you will discover from November next, when I shall resume my literary labors. The hospitalities of America can never be forgotten among them. Your kindness, certainly never.” (In November, all of America would wish his pen had been paralyzed after they read his travelogue.)
Though he kept his remarks short, Dickens continued with this witticism, reported in the Enquirer: “Imagine me thinking of you tomorrow; imagine me on the railroad to Fredericksburg—on that Virginia road from Fredericksburg to the Potomac (here the laughter and cheering was overpowering).”
After heading back up to Baltimore, Dickens went on to the West, or what we would call the Midwest today, where he encountered such things as Cincinnati, St. Louis, and bad table manners. By the time his journey was over, he not only loathed slavery and our eating habits, he despised the corruption in politics, detested the rampant greed, resented the pirating of his texts by Americans, was sick of his fans, and found few accommodations up to his standards. What did he like? Canada.
In June, he returned to England, where he published his notes on the trip to America, titled, unimaginatively, “American Notes.” And he ripped us. Americans felt angry and betrayed, and the whole event became known as the Quarrel with America.
To add injury to this insult, his next book, “Martin Chuzzlewit,” featured a section where the main character travels to America and provides further opportunity for Dickens to satirize this country. It probably wasn’t karma, but the book was a flop. Like many young rock stars, Dickens had overextended himself and was now in dire financial straits. So the young genius was forced to crank out a little bestseller about a crotchety miser who is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve. People loved “A Christmas Carol” so much that some Americans even forgave him.
But the “quarrel” was not completely made up until Dickens returned for a second tour in 1867. He didn’t make to Fredericksburg that time, but with the help of P.T. Barnum, he did make $3 million. Perhaps a little bit of America rubbed off on him after all.
