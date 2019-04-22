Easter today is still a day for many to go to church, have a family dinner and buy some new clothes. But 60 years ago, it was one of the biggest commercial holidays of the year in addition to being the spiritual high point.
Merchants watched their sales and hoped for good weather, which would encourage customers to buy their new spring finery. A New York store owner, quoted in a Free Lance–Star article from April 16, 1957, said, “Christmas is about food and drink, but Easter is about clothes.”
There was the dress. And, of course, the hat. But no outfit was complete without gloves, nylons, shoes and jewelry. And in case the day was not as warm as hoped for, well, all the more reason to buy a new duster or cape.
The Fashion Plate at 1009 Princess Anne St. offered ladies’ dresses from $14.95 to $24.95 and hats from $3.98 to $12.95. Greater bargains could be found at Penney’s (currently the home of Spencer Devon Brewing), which advertised dresses from $2 to $8. Men and children were not left out of the sales, either.
And what was the purpose of all these new duds? It wasn’t just for church. The annual Easter parade, as memorialized in the Judy Garland song and movie, was a big deal in Fredericksburg, as well. It was a time to stroll the streets after church, to see and to be seen, and to enjoy the weather.
The weather cooperated that year, as the thermometer hit a sultry, record-breaking 92 degrees April 21. Merchants had been worried because the region had received an unexpected snowfall the previous weekend. There were afternoon showers, but not before the Easter parade had ended and “milady’s finery had been put aside.”
Church services then, as now, tended to have their highest attendance rates of the year. The Ministerial Association of Fredericksburg held services every day of Holy Week at St. George’s Church. Nine Baptist and Methodist churches held a combined sunrise service at Salem Baptist Church. The highlight may have been the 19th annual interdenominational sunrise service, which was held on the hilltop at the National Cemetery. Five hundred people were expected; 700 turned out to hear five area ministers and a male quartet perform special music.
Travel was heavy over Easter weekend. Fredericksburg residents welcomed out-of-town guests or left to visit family. College students came home for vacations. The comings and goings of neighbors and their guests could all be found in great detail in the Personal Notes section of the Friday paper. “Tommy Mann, a student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, is spending the Easter holiday with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mann, of Winchester Street. He has brought five classmates with him.” Poor Mr. and Mrs. Mann.
Local residents traveled by planes, trains and automobiles (and buses). They had to plan ahead for the train, though, as the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad reported sold-out trains despite adding extra coaches. Interstate 95 was still in the planning stages, so highway travel meant U.S. 1.
On the page devoted to farm news, the spike in the price of eggs was welcomed. Richmond prices were quoted as 34 cents per dozen for Grade A large.
Flowers rivaled clothing as sources of revenue for merchants, and surpassed candy sales. Flowers decorated churches, homes and women’s hats. Corsages were carefully chosen to coordinate with the wearer’s outfit. Deliveries continued into Sunday morning. During the week before Easter, three merchants on Caroline Street were warned to keep their floral displays within four feet of the buildings, as pedestrian traffic was being limited to almost single-file.
Not everything was closed on Easter Sunday, as you may expect. Many drug stores and florists remained open Sunday as customers purchased last-minute items to complete outfits or to give as gifts. Of course, there were baskets and candy for the children. Out-of-town guests were brought to local attractions such as Kenmore Plantation, the Mary Washington House, the Rising Sun Tavern and area battlefields. The 350th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement added to the number of tourists.
The paper also reported the winners in Saturday’s egg hunt at Battlefield Park. We hope that the intervening 62 years have been just as successful for them.
