In early May 1954, the newspaper was filled with headlines that would reverberate through the decades to come: the McCarthy hearings and the defeat of the French at the Battle of Dien Bien Phu, in a faraway country soon to be known as Vietnam.
In Fredericksburg, residents who picked up their newspapers on May 3 and struggled to pronounce Dien Bien Phu caught sight of another article on the front page, urging them to clean up the city. They were expecting company for Mother’s Day, no less than the president of the United States himself. President Dwight D. Eisenhower would be passing through Fredericksburg on his way back from Richmond and would stop to lay a wreath at the Mary Washington Monument.
The local Washington–Lewis chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had been busy preparing the program for some time. The president-general of the national organization would speak, along with the local chairman, and the Quantico Marine Corps Band and Fredericksburg Civic Chorus would provide special music. An honor guard from the Virginia Military Institute would escort the president as he placed the wreath. The Fredericksburg mayor and local ministers would give brief remarks or prayers.
Over the next few days, articles in the paper discussed the upcoming visit. Older residents reminisced about the “biggest day” in Fredericksburg’s history, when the Mary Washington Monument was dedicated 60 years earlier by President Grover Cleveland, who was accompanied by the vice president, most of the Cabinet and members of Congress. As locals gathered their bunting and flags, they read of elaborate security preparations by the Secret Service and a force of about 60 police officers, along with members of the Mary Washington Cavalry (who had helped keep order during the great flood of 1942). They also read in detail of the route the president’s motorcade would take: It would come north on the Route 1 bypass, accompanied by police on motorcycles, turn onto Fall Hill Avenue, and then turn again onto Washington Avenue.
What they did not read about until the day after the ceremony was a possible plot to assassinate the president. On Saturday evening, about 8 p.m., a man approached the Fredericksburg Police with disturbing information. He said he had been approached by two men in the Paris Inn, which once stood on the corner of Lafayette and Princess Anne streets. The man said the pair asked if he wanted to make $500. When he replied in the affirmative, he followed the men a block south to a black 1951 Plymouth with a K on the license plate, indicating it was from Washington. There, he met a man and a woman who “appeared to be Puerto Rican.” They took a rifle with a telescopic sight from a black bag and said, “We made a mess of it in Washington. This time we are going to make sure.”
The “mess” presumably referred to a shooting two months earlier in the House of Representatives. Four members of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party, a group dedicated to achieving independence from the U.S., fired 30 rounds in the House chamber, killing no one, but seriously wounding five representatives. The same group had attempted to assassinate President Harry Truman in 1950 as he snoozed upstairs in Blair House on Pennsylvania Avenue while the White House was undergoing renovations.
The police informant said he was told by the couple in the Plymouth that two others would be at the scene with rifles, situated on rooftops, and that he was to shoot the president if they missed. They instructed him to meet them in the same block at 11 p.m. and he would receive an advance payment of $200.
The man then went to the police. The Secret Service and local police investigated all night and into the morning. Afterward, the Secret Service said they were satisfied “there was nothing to it,” but local police had dealt with this man before, on two occasions. On both occasions, he had proved a reliable witness who provided information leading to arrests and convictions. They instructed him to go ahead with the 11 p.m. meeting and then report back.
By 1 a.m., the informant had failed to show up. The police went looking. With tips from people who knew him, they tracked him down at a house 7 miles away in Spotsylvania County, where he tried to run from police out the back door and said he was afraid to go through with the meeting. He was placed in jail until the president left. Despite continued questioning, the man stuck to his story.
Some sleepy Fredericksburg residents were surprised to hear the police knocking on their doors in the middle of the night. They confirmed the descriptions of the two men who allegedly approached the police informant in the Paris Inn, but no one had seen him talking to them. Residents near the monument were instructed not to let any strangers in their houses, and extra police were called in.
The next day, hundreds of cheering spectators lined the streets to welcome the presidential limousine. Rain reduced the size of the crowd considerably; as many as 10,000 had been expected, but only about 3,000 showed up. Those standing in the crowd felt the tension of the security agents, but the ceremony went off without a hitch. There was a near-constant clicking of news cameras as the president and Mrs. Eisenhower walked to the specially built stand. On the platform were 85-year-old twin cousins of Eisenhower’s mother, who grew up in Augusta County. The president thanked the state “that gave George Washington his mother and gave me mine.”
He departed after only 23 minutes, but as police superintendant C.E. Kendall said, “I was under right much tension from the time the president arrived to the time he left.”
Wendy Migdal, a teacher at Spotsylvania County’s Ni River Middle School, is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.