On a normal Sunday night in July 1969, people might turn on the TV to catch an episode of “Bonanza,” “The FBI” or “Hee Haw” before the next work week began. But July 20, 1969, was not a normal day. All three networks suspended regular programming for the entire day to cover the Apollo 11 moon landing, which was watched by 540 million people around the world, about 14 percent of the world’s population.
If the man-on-the-street interviews in the next day’s Free Lance–Star were any indication, just about everyone in the Fredericksburg area stayed up to watch Neil Armstrong’s boot touch the moon’s surface at 10:56 p.m. Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin spent about 2 1/2 hours outside the lunar module, playing like kids in the one-sixth gravity of the moon and then settling down to collect specimens.
Many residents stayed up till 1:30 or 2 a.m. watching, and didn’t have to worry about work. Monday had been declared a holiday in honor of the moon landing by the federal, state and many local governments.
One woman said of the landing, “It made me feel sort of marvelous. I’m proud to be part of this country.” Another man agreed, saying it would give Americans confidence in themselves, “something we’ve seemed to lack for a little while, anyway.”
Coverage of the event filled the paper even before the blastoff from Cape Kennedy the previous Wednesday, and continued past splashdown the following Thursday, July 24. The Free Lance–Star devoted most of its Town & County section July 12 to the upcoming event. Locals were interviewed then, too, including a high school senior, Bill Neely, who would go on to become the longest-serving Spotsylvania commonwealth’s attorney. The generational divide was evident, with most adults marveling that such a feat was really about to happen, while some younger people “couldn’t care less,” said Neely (though he expressed interest in traveling there some day). “The older generation, you know, they think cars are cool, they talk about when cars were invented, but we’ve had all these things.”
A few teens may have been blasé about it, but the rest of the world was watching intently. Brazil and Argentina even declared national holidays.
The Soviet Union, which had sewn up most of the space firsts in the race with the United States, launched an unmanned probe named Luna 15 three days before Apollo 11. This caused some consternation among Americans, who were concerned that it might interfere (or perhaps beat us) in the mission. The morning after the space walk, local resident Joe Estes said, “I’m glad we got there before Russia—it would have been something to get up there and find empty bottles of vodka lying around.”
Stores tried to cash in on the moon hype by offering “astronomical savings,” and Apollo Moon Day sales Monday. Business continued as usual despite the holiday.
Even besides the moonwalk, it had been a busy week. A hotly contested Democratic gubernatorial primary was held, with surprisingly light turnout. Virginia politics were changing, as the Byrd political machine—known as the Organization—gasped its last breath. The winner of the primary would be defeated later that year by the first Republican governor to be elected in Virginia since Reconstruction, as the parties began shifting platforms.
Close to home, 29 boys participated in the Soap Box Derby the same day Armstrong and Aldrin cavorted on the moon, and the Central Rappahannock Regional Library opened to a brisk business in the former Lafayette Elementary School on Caroline Street.
But there was no doubt that Apollo 11 was the big story, and people seemed to struggle with what it meant to them. An AP reporter called it “man’s biggest stride,” “television’s finest moment,” and said it would “make up for the fact that we didn’t see the Niña, the Pinta and the Santa Maria make landfall, or Lewis and Clark paddle up the Missouri.”
Others, like Free Lance–Star writer John Goolrick, half-jokingly and half-not, lamented the loss of the moon as the subject of poetry and songs. No one would believe anymore that it could turn Lon Chaney into The Wolf Man. We would need a new mysterious celestial body. Mars?
Mary Bridgewater probably summed up most people’s reactions with these three words: “Unbelievable, miraculous, fantastic.”