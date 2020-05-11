On a fine May day in 1894, about the time we now celebrate Mother’s Day, crowds of people converged on Fredericksburg. They were there to celebrate the mother of the father of our country, and were doing anything but practicing social distancing. The monument to Mary Washington, over 60 years in the making, was finally complete and set to be dedicated on May 10.
The late 1800s were a time of great civic and fraternal participation, memorial building and general pomp and circumstance. Add to that a country that idolized Washington in practice more than today, and you have the makings of the social event of the century for this small town. As the governor said when it was over, “You cannot say too much for the old ’Burg. It was wonderful how she handled the crowd. She covered herself all over with glory.”
For days before, the Daily Star was filled with tidbits about the upcoming event: who was expected (President Grover Cleveland, for one); where participants in the parade should assemble; what to do if the streets were dusty (people along the route should sprinkle them in the early morning); and much more.
May 10 was a Thursday, and the governor declared it a holiday, with state offices closed and state flags flown at half-mast. But it wasn’t just a Virginia event. People came from far and wide. About 15,000 out-of-towners arrived at a time when the city’s population was around 5,000.
This was because the effort to erect a monument had gone national. In 1889, concerned women of Fredericksburg saw that the land containing the grave of Mary Washington was due to be sold at auction. In true 19th-century fashion, they immediately formed an organization to save it, and within a few months, joined with the National Mary Washington Association, which had a vice president in every state.
That morning, Virginia Gov. Charles Triplett O’Ferrall arrived first on the RF&P Railroad. He was greeted by a 15-gun salute from the Richmond Howitzers. President Cleveland and many others from Washington arrived a few minutes later and were greeted similarly. A huge procession converged at the intersection of Princess Anne Street and the National Boulevard (now called Lafayette) and wound its way through a festooned and bedecked town to the monument.
Appropriately, first in the lineup were women —10 local young ladies in black riding habits on horseback. An editorial in the Star pointed out, “This is the first time in the history of the world that a monument has been erected by woman to woman and therefore, Fredericksburg in this particular is crowned with a distinction that no other city either in this or any other country can boast of.”
The equestrians were followed by the 30-piece Marine Band and 15 carriages containing the president, the vice president, almost all the Cabinet, justices of the Supreme Court, senators, and state and local officials, including Mayor A.P. Rowe.
Gov. O’Ferrall, who had served in the cavalry in the Civil War, came next on horseback. He was followed by the Richmond Light Infantry, more carriages, more bands and a host of fraternal organizations, including the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Masons. (The SCV presented flags to its former adversary in war, the Army of the Potomac, and Mayor Rowe later remarked from the podium that he “thanked Providence we were now so greatly blessed in having a united country and that sectionalism is dead.”)
At the monument, ordinary folks could purchase a seat on the just-built grandstand and listen to the speeches, the full text of which consumed the front pages of the Star for days afterward. (Cleveland was the second of three presidents to speak at the monument, the first being Andrew Jackson at an unfinished early memorial in 1833, and the third, Dwight Eisenhower in 1954.) The speeches were concluded with an official Masonic ceremony complete with square, plumb and level, and corn, wine and oil.
After the ceremony, Cleveland shook hands for half an hour, prompting the Star to note tongue-in-cheek that “in this accomplishment he easily carries off the prize, being able to press the palms of his fellow-citizens at a rate of 60 to the minute, so that in a certain sense his right brachial extremity may be said, during this operation, to represent the second-hand of the clock.” He and Vice President Adlai Stevenson were entertained in private homes before heading to the Opera House for the evening event, a huge dinner with several toasts, followed by a ball that lasted from 9:30 until just past midnight. Fraternal organizations held concurrent ceremonies on Scott’s Island. Meanwhile, the rank and file could watch (the others eat) from the balcony of the Opera House for a mere 50 cents per seat.
Some of the fervor was probably related to 19th century ideals of womanhood, some likely due to the town enjoying its moment in the spotlight. Either way, the event was relived in the paper in great detail, and in installments, for many days.
Interestingly, one of the 11 toasts made at the banquet called for May 10 to become a holiday, National Woman’s Day. Coincidentally, Mother’s Day was first celebrated on May 10, 1908, by a West Virginia woman to honor her mother who had died on the 9th. So, Fredericksburg didn’t really celebrate the first Mother’s Day, and George Washington didn’t really say, “All I am, I owe to my mother.” But it was still “a brilliant and grand success.” Or, pretty cool, in today’s parlance.
