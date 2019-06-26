When the children of Anne and Josiah P. Rowe III started going through their parents’ estate—and looking over thousands of items the couple had bought, used or inherited during their 60 years in the Fredericksburg home—they set up what seemed like a simple system of what would go where.
There was one “box” for each of the Rowe’s four children: Jeanette Cadwallender, Florence Barnick, Sallie Roberts and Josiah Rowe IV.
A second box was designated for objects of historical value, to be donated to museums or preservation centers, and a third was for sale items.
Family members started the staggering task of sorting after Josiah Rowe, former Fredericksburg mayor and publisher of The Free Lance–Star, died in November. His wife, Anne Wilson Rowe, had passed away in January 2009.
Their children quickly discovered they were going to need a lot of boxes.
“Our parents didn’t know how to throw anything away. They were both children of the Depression,” said Cadwallender, who lives in Fredericksburg.
Plus, both sets of her grandparents lived and died in the city, so Josiah and Anne Rowe also became “the keepers of all their things,” she said.
The Rowes’ three-story brick home downtown became a repository of Rowe family journals and collections, vintage clothing, first-edition signed books and antique furniture and figurines, amassed from the early 1800s through the end of the 20th century.
Members of the public will be able to see how one Fredericksburg family lived through the centuries during an estate sale Friday through Sunday at the 610 Lewis St. property. The sale starts at 9 a.m. each day; more information is available at estatesales.net by searching for the 22401 zip code.
“It’s a really good representation of the life of a family in Fredericksburg,” said Pam Weldon, owner of Liberty Park Estate Sales. “You can really get a feel for how each generation lived.”
‘THINGS OF VALUE’
Cadwallender and Barnick, who lives in Stafford County, hadn’t planned to have an estate sale, but found so many treasures that didn’t have a place in local, state or national museums, or their own homes.
“There were so many things of value that we couldn’t keep,” Barnick said.
That’s often the case with estate sales, Weldon said. Parents pass away, and their grown children already have established households with little room for more furniture or collections, no matter how valuable they may be.
“We already have our own junk,” Barnick said, then clapped her hand over her mouth. “Sorry, our own things.”
The Rowe sisters did send truckloads of items to Goodwill and the dump. The Central Rappahannock Heritage Center in Fredericksburg got boxes of historical photos and documents of the city, including files from Josiah Rowe’s tenure as Fredericksburg mayor from 1964 to 1972.
State and national museums and archives got other items, such as a land grant signed by Beverley Randolph, who served as Virginia’s governor from 1788 to 1791. Written in beautiful script, it conveyed a piece of property in Bourbon County, Va.—land that later became part of Kentucky.
Then there were the handwritten sermons, penned by Anne Rowe’s grandfather, Presbyterian minister William Wilson. They were in the bottom of a bag that contained their grandmother’s bank statements from the early 1970s.
The sermons were sent to the Presbyterian Historical Society in Philadelphia. They were among the treasures the family members found in file cabinets, mahogany desk drawers and other nooks and crannies in the brick home.
“This house has a ton of storage spaces,” Cadwallender said, “and they were all used.”
TRAINS AND AN
UNUSUAL PLANE
As she does with all her estate sales, Weldon has put the most prized items on the first floor. They include a Virginia Woolley oil painting on canvas, a piece from 1934 called “Traveler’s Rest” that shows a black woman and white child, walking hand-in-hand along a pathway.
Across from the painting, described by Weldon as “extraordinary Southern folk art,” is an early 1800s mahogany secretary desk with ivory pulls on each drawer. The cabinet above the desk holds several items that Weldon describes as her favorite pieces in the sale: a Mysto Magic set with original pieces; an American Flyer Zephyr high-speed train, and a silver-plated brass airplane that’s more than meets the eye.
The plane is from the 1920s and is called a J.A. Henckels smoker’s companion. The wings are cigarette boxes, the belly of the plane holds cigars and the propeller is used to cut the cigar.
The model-size plan seemed an appropriate collectible for Josiah Rowe Jr., a World War I pilot.
Nearby is an item that Weldon predicts will be one of the first things to go when the sale opens. That’s a Lionel train set with an RF&P railroad car, named after the defunct Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac line.
The third floor—an attic that was converted into bedrooms for the older sisters—has record albums, games and toys from their generation, including items from Barbie and “Star Wars.”
There are also assorted pieces of antique furniture throughout the home, including a cradle, wash stands, dressers and spindle beds.
‘GLIMPSES OF THEIR LIFE’
Other items speak to the travels of Josiah and Anne Rowe, their love of books and research and their fondness for entertaining. There are antique asparagus plates, an antique piece of blue transferware showing nearby Kenmore, antique china and lots of silver.
Upstairs in the master bedroom are vintage dresses, coats and hats that conjure up the wardrobe of Jackie Kennedy. One of the sisters’ favorites is an item their mother carried on her honeymoon.
Josiah and Anne Rowe were married in June 1956 and spent a month in England. They took a flight over the pond, then a ship home. Among the items she kept from their trip was a hat box, from Washington, that carried “My Going Away Hat; 16 June 1956.” She’d written the description on a label and put it inside the small, beaded piece that fit neatly on the top of her head.
Anne Rowe also kept the claim ticket for the hat, which has their cabin number on it, and couple’s ticket aboard the Ile De France ship.
Cadwallender and Barnick also found two other key mementos from that trip, elsewhere in the house. Their father had brought back an issue of the London Times, and their mother, a copy of Vogue magazine.
“We had so much fun, just getting glimpses of their life that we didn’t know about,” Cadwallender said.