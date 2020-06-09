Running shrimp under the broiler is a lightning-fast path to dinner

One of my favorite ways to prepare shrimp is to slip them onto a sheet pan and run them under the broiler. It is lickety-split fast, giving me more time to spend on fussier sides.
How much seasoning the shrimp get before going under the heat depends heavily on the quality of the crustaceans.
When I was living in New Orleans, I could easily get my hands on inexpensive, fresh-from-the-Gulf shrimp. They are plump and sweet. This is especially true because I am married to a guy from “down the bayou” and, at this time of year, local fishermen are hauling in their catch.
If you can find fresh Gulf shrimp, buy them. (Check the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch website or app for information on sustainable sources.)
These days, however, more often I rely on convenient frozen shrimp, and those may require a bit of futzing—extra garlic, another sprinkle of dried herbs, a splash of hot sauce—to get them where I want them.
The basics are the same though. I do the whole thing on the sheet pan: Peel the shrimp, leaving on the tail shell to protect that thinner part of the flesh. Then place them on the sheet pan and toss them with a little fat and seasonings. Then, run the whole thing under the broiler.
Even the larger ones, which I prefer for broiling, are done in less than 5 minutes. What else can you say that about?
This week, I whisked olive oil with cane syrup and Sriracha, and then sprinkled the shrimp with minced garlic, Creole seasoning, pepper flakes and sweet paprika. For that fussy side, I adapted a Milk Street recipe of raw, shaved zucchini salad tossed with fresh mint and basil in a light vinaigrette.
Broiled shrimp may be the most adaptable recipe ever. You can browse through your dry spices and create your own mix. Make them spicy or mild. Try rubbing the shrimp with gochujang, the Korean chili paste. Toss them with melted butter, lemon and parsley—maybe add a little fresh grated ginger for zip.
No matter what I do, I usually finish them with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
