It is an experience that every parent of young children knows all too well and pain like no other. You wake up bleary-eyed in the middle of the night and decide to pad downstairs for something to drink. Not bothering to turn the lights on, you cautiously walk down the hall toward the kitchen when bam! out of nowhere, it feels like someone has jabbed a dagger into your foot.
Hopping around and screaming in silent agony, you rush to flip on the light switch so that you can see what dastardly feign has caused the excruciating wound. Expecting to find a razor blade, nail or at least a thumbtack, you are shocked to see an innocent-looking small blue Lego in the middle of the floor.
Enraged, you can’t believe the audacity of your children in leaving what should be considered a medieval torture device in the path of unsuspecting family members. You vow to threaten to take away all their Legos when they wake up in the morning if they ever allow a lapse in judgment like that to happen again.
In all seriousness, playing with Legos is a childhood rite of passage, as stepping on one is a rite of parenthood. My children have received thousands of the small colorful plastic building blocks over the years and have spent countless hours creating with them.
Gradually, the blocks were replaced by another pastime, Lego video games. As far as video games go, they are great. They require critical thinking and problem-solving skills, have fun graphics and interesting storylines. But I started to notice that the more they played them, the more agitated they became. Multiplayer sessions led to nasty yelling matches.
One day, when my 4-year-old starting crying when I wouldn’t let her play the game, I knew I had a problem. The next time she asked to play, I suggested she build with real Legos instead. Reluctantly agreeing, she helped me bring four boxes down to the living room from upstairs.
She went to work building a little town. Pretty soon her sisters joined her. Now we have an entire village of Lego buildings lined up on the carpet. And yes, I did step on a Lego yesterday, but the pain was worth it. Want to know why? I have not heard, “Can we play the Lego video game?” since we brought the real thing down. Instead of staring at a screen, they have used their imaginations to build, create and tell stories.
Imagination is defined as “the act or power of forming a mental image of something not present to the senses or never before wholly perceived in reality.” In his book, “The Life-Giving Parent,” author Clay Clarkson cites the importance of building our children’s imaginations.
He writes, “A Christian imagination enables our children not only to see God’s truth through images, metaphors and symbols but also to see themselves as part of a grand story being written by God, a story that brings ultimate meaning to everything.”
Each one of us was born with the ability to imagine, being created in the image of an imaginative Creator. But, like anything else, that ability must be used and exercised for it to grow stronger. Sadly, in our digital age, children have become passive consumers of onscreen content instead of creators of their own games of make-believe.
As parents, it is easy to default to the tablet or phone as a babysitter (I admit that two of my children are on devices while I write this). Hours can go by uninterrupted allowing us to actually get something done. But at what cost to our children who have become little zombies staring into the blue light of the box on their lap?
While not all digital exposure is bad—in fact, there is a lot of good, meaningful content out there—as parents, we should use great restraint in offering digital media to our children.
So, what do we do instead? Clarkson suggests four activities to help engage and grow your child’s imagination:
Writing: Give them a nice journal and a cool pen. Ask them to write something original or creative in their journal every day. Tell them that they don’t have to worry about grammar or spelling. Just be creative.
Drawing: Give them a sketchbook and a set of colored pencils. Have them sketch something they envision in their minds, read in a story, or see in nature.
Telling: Set aside a few minutes each day for your children to tell you stories. It can be an original story, a retelling of history, narrating part of a book they’re reading, or the kernel of a story idea they are still pondering.
Showing: Set aside time to allow your children to demonstrate and explain something they are working on, thinking about, or engaged in doing. Encourage them to use props and drawings to illustrate what they want to communicate.
Being in touch with their imagination allows our children to connect with the living God who equipped them the gifts of dreaming and creating. So, get out those Legos this summer and see what they come up with. Just make sure you’re armed with adequate foot protection when making that midnight snack run.