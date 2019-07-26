I have spent nearly every morning of the past two weeks in China. No, I haven't been traveling on some supersonic jet there and back. I have relied on the power of the internet to transport me into the living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and even cars of families who want their children to learn to speak English from a native speaker.
I first heard of VIPKID, a multibillion dollar company based in Beijing, a little over a year ago. At the time, I was intrigued but had too many other plates to spin to take on one more. But since my husband's heart attack, I have been trying to figure out ways to reduce the stress in his life. Teaching English online from the comfort of my home before my children are even out of bed started to seem like a viable option to help ease the burden he felt as the sole breadwinner.
And while it seemed to check all of the boxes—unconstrained hours, work when and how much I wanted, predictable pay schedule—I was dreading the thought of sitting in front of my computer talking to other people's children every morning.
As I went through the application process, I struggled with whether or not I was doing the right thing. I know that God has called me into ministry through writing and speaking and I haven't always been obedient in that calling. Was this another detour? Was I, like Jonah, heading to Tarsus when He told me to go to Nineveh? Was I choosing the secular over the sacred?
As of today, I have completed three weeks of teaching classes with VIPKID and I am amazed at what the Lord has done. What I thought was going to be drudgery has become my new passion.
The Lord has expanded my heart and shrunk the world. People on the other side of the globe are no longer nameless faces. They are families just like yours and mine. There is a little girl who likes to build Legos and wear Disney princess shirts, just like my daughter. There are loving parents who sit by their child's side, encouraging them to do their best. There are cranky toddlers, sullen teenagers, and grandpas who like to walk around in their skivvies.
Unfortunately, my heart has been shattered to pieces, as well. There is a little boy, full of joy and laughter, who was beaten mercilessly by his mother before class began one morning. I will never be able to forget the sound of his off-screen cries and whimpers or his smile through the tears when he came into view. I pray daily for God to protect his little body and tender soul and to soften his mother's heart.
I have come to realize that there is only a line between the sacred and the secular if we choose to draw one. All work can be holy if it is done "as unto the Lord" (Colossians 3:23).
As an online ESL teacher, God has given me the opportunity to show love, kindness and caring to children 7,000 miles away. The online classroom is serving as a window to a free society, allowing these families a taste of what the world is like outside of the restrictive one in which they live.
I have been given the privilege of praying for children by name before each class, instead of just a vague, "Dear Jesus, please take care of the little children around the world."
Too often we think of ministry as something that is limited to formal church employees, missionaries and the like. But each one of us can work in ministry no matter our vocation. Do you work in sales? Treat your customers with respect and honesty. Plumber, electrician, mechanic? Go above and beyond to provide extraordinary service at a fair price. Drive to D.C. daily to sit in a cubicle? Be kind to your fellow commuter and work diligently even when no one is watching.
Pray for God to send you divine appointments to share His love with the people who cross your path on a daily basis. Remember that each person you come in contact with is His beloved creation and treat them as such.
We cannot all work in formal ministry, but that doesn't mean that God has not called us to minister to other people. The opportunities are there, we just have to open our eyes to see them and our hearts to embrace them.