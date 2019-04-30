The crowd slowly gathered and the children filtered to the front, their faces lit with sheer happiness.
About 40 people crowded around the seven sheep set for shearing at an educational event Sunday at James Monroe’s Highland, the historic home of the country’s fifth president in Albemarle County.
The event focused on the historic uses of sheep on the farm: to get wool for clothing and to sell at market.
“Wool production was a critical part of early-American life that touched every person at Highland, enslaved and free, from the work raising sheep, and shearing, cleaning and spinning wool to wearing clothing made from the wool,” Sara Bon-Harper, executive director of Highland, said in a press release.
While it coincided with Monroe’s 261st birthday, the event didn’t focus on that. However, attendees could get a slice of cake from the welcome center.
Tom Stanley, a Highland County farmer, was on site to shear, sheepishly calling himself a “competent amateur.”
Stanley used an electric shear, but reminded the crowd that the sheep of old were sheared by hand.
“Maybe next year I’ll be ready to put on that show,” he said.
Stanley wrangled the sheep for the demonstration with the help of Jason Woodle, Highland’s marketing and events manager.
The duo had a few sheep that tried to go on the lam, but where there’s a wool, there’s a way.
“Really, this day is something we have to do,” Woodle said. “We’ve got to get that wool off before it gets miserable.”
Stanley told the crowd that yes, the shearing hurts a tad and the sheep are scared. Those facts make him approach the job with empathy.
“I think it’s a valuable lesson for all of us that pain and fear are part of life,” he said. “A life without pain or fear isn’t possible on this planet.”
Three-year-old Rosemary Rempfer, of Charlottesville, was one of the children eagerly watching the show.
Her mother, Jennifer, took her second trip to Highland at her daughter’s behest. Rosemary wanted to see the sheep and Jennifer likes to provide her daughter with new experiences.
“If you don’t get exposed,” she said, “how are you going to know what you like?”