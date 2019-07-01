By itself, the pea-sized piece of pottery, presumably from a period between the late 1600s to mid-1700s, made for an interesting find during the archaeological dig.
But combined with another fragment unearthed from the King George County ground from the same time period, the samples presented a possible theory: that someone else had a home on the property before the main house at White Plains Farm was built in 1786.
“This suggests we have a site in this proximity that predates your home, and I say that’s the most exciting thing we’ve found today,” said David Brown, co-director of the Fairfield Foundation in Virginia’s Middle Peninsula.
Brown and fellow co-director Thane Harpole brought staff and about a dozen interns to White Plains Farm, an 18th-century property off U.S. Route 301, this week for an archaeology dig day.
Zach Hatcher and his partner, Chris Kucera, purchased the 40-acre property in 2013 and have spent five years restoring the main house. Unlike other homes that have been expanded over the centuries, the footprint at White Plains hasn’t changed much. After careful modifications in 1940, the main house remains a “shining example of Colonial revival architecture,” Hatcher said.
He and Kucera kept the original blueprint in mind with their restoration. They didn’t change anything that would disturb the “historic fabric of the house,” Hatcher said.
“It’s been the same all these years, so we didn’t want to be the jerks that changed it,” he said.
But the couple did wonder about others who might have lived on the property after Aaron Thornley built the two-story, white frame house in 1786—or even before it.
So did the directors of the Fairfield Foundation, an archaeological and education nonprofit in Gloucester County. They’ve worked with the White Plains’ owners to get the home named to the Virginia Landmarks Register; an application to the National Register of Historic Places is being finalized.
Digging in the dirt, looking for brick chips that offer outlines of long-gone outbuildings or dish fragments that set an approximate time frame for their users can shed some light, the archaeologists said. The exercise also can offer information on slaves or emancipated blacks, Brown said.
“We want to tell their stories just as much as we tell the stories of people whose names we know,” Brown said.
His team brought all the gear needed to do shovel test pits on a few acres around the main house. Orange flags marked the spots, 50 feet apart, where teams dug holes, about 12 inches wide, 18 inches deep.
Workers dug, examined the dirt, then refilled the holes in 45 places from spaces near the garden to shaded spots under massive magnolia trees where the summer temperatures were much more tolerable.
One person emptied each shovel of dirt onto a “shaker,” a contraption with handles and a wire screen with ¼-inch holes. A second person used a trowel to squish wads of dirt while a third person shook the device, to the point nothing remained atop the screen but clods and clumps.
Carefully trained eyes were able to discern animal bones from sticks, rock fragments from pieces of cups or bowls used in the 18th century.
After one team found what Harpole determined was Westerwald, or German stoneware, news of the discovery circulated among the diggers. The pottery traditionally was glazed with salt, and an intern initially suggested a taste test of sort to see if the substance, indeed, had been added.
When Harpole said the small piece looked more like the rim of a chamber pot than a bowl, Hatcher said it was a good thing nobody licked it after all.
Within minutes of that discovery, intern Naomi Alberts of Houston found the pea-sized pottery that really got Brown excited. He said it was a fragment of North Midlands slipware, a thin earthenware often coated with a marble design.
The slipware was made in England and widely exported to America between 1670 and 1750. Finding a piece of it—with a marbled line the color of a tiger stripe—near German pottery from a similar period helped solidify a possible theory: that others had lived on the property before the main house was built.
“You have to look for patterns,” Harpole said. “It’s hard to make conclusions with a single artifact.”
Hatcher’s imagination shifted into overtime with the discoveries. He wondered who had lived at White Plains in earlier times; where was their actual home; and how had they come to settle in King George of all places? He thought about other events going on in the world, in the late 1600s and early 1700s, and wondered how the King George residents fit into the big world picture.
“It really blew me away,” he said.
Fairfield Foundation staff will clean and categorize the artifacts before returning them to White Plains. Workers may return for a second excavation, digging 5-foot by 5-foot grids in the areas where a concentration of samples were found.
Fairfield, which operates a Center for Archaeology, Preservation and Education, is always looking to hold public archaeology days, such as the one at White Plains. It’s interested in working with private landowners, public entities or nonprofit groups, Brown said. More information is available at fairfieldfoundation.org.