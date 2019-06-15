People often ask Christina and Jay Merideth why they’re squeezed into a townhouse with four children when they’d have more room in a bigger home.
The young Spotsylvania County couple respond that they made a conscious decision to live in “closer quarters,” as she described it, so they’d still have money for other things that matter. That includes passes to Kings Dominion and membership at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, trips to the beach or Williamsburg, enjoying the weekly kids’ night special at local restaurants, going camping or taking cruises.
“We would much rather be well-traveled than have a huge home,” the mom said.
Plus, the young family likes being piled on top of each other. Dad likes to pick up one of his daughters, wrap her in a bundle and sling her over his back, while the other kids wait in line for their turn.
Mom may fold one in a blanket, burrito style, or giggle as the whole pack of kids, from ages 1 to 12, will form a human four-layer sandwich.
Or, the whole group will sit on the couch, read or play Mario Kart—or get up on their feet for spontaneous “dance parties.”
“I wouldn’t change anything,” the dad said. “I love it.”
‘JOY IN HIS HEART’
Jay Merideth is around kids all day at work. He’s a regional behavioral director for a private school in Manassas that serves special needs children.
At home, he’s surrounded by his own children: James, 12, from a previous marriage; Jordyn, 6; Juliet, 4; and Jackson, 1.
Each child, as well as the dog, Josey, have the same initials, JEM.
Christina Merideth is an at-home mom, and if she needs help with dinner or laundry once he gets home, he pitches in without hesitation.
The two adults work as a team to shuttle four kids to soccer games and Scout meetings, school activities and wrestling matches. After the children are tucked in bed, he does his own homework. He’s pursuing an online master’s degree, which he hopes to finish this summer.
“He’s awesome,” his wife said, adding he considers “all moments of our kids’ lives important” and never misses one, no matter how tired or busy he is. “He is the most selfless, kind and generous person there is.”
That’s why she nominated him for the Haggar Hall of Fame Dads contest. The men’s clothing company seconded her motion and selected him the 2019 winner for Virginia.
“Haggar had a set of qualities they were looking for in their Hall of Fame Dads and … Jay exceeded everything the brand was looking for,” said Callie Head, who works with a Dallas communications company that does marketing for Haggar Clothing Co.
Cindy Breeden, a friend of the Merideths from Lifepoint Church in Spotsylvania, said she couldn’t think of a better person to be recognized on Father’s Day.
“There’s a regular rhythm of them just having fun together as a family,” Breeden said, adding it’s not just the mom deciding what to do and the dad tagging along. “They have such a beautiful partnership, and they do so much together as a family, and he does it with a smile on his face and joy in his heart.”
‘PRETTY PATIENT’
Jay and Christina Merideth met online and married a year later, even though friends warned it was too soon.
“When you know, you know,” she said.
He’s 35, and she’s 31, and both grew up in Spotsylvania. He earned a teaching degree from Bridgewater College, then went to work at the Massaponax Target. A few years later, he bumped into a friend working at the Alternative Paths Training School who suggested Jay Merideth put his degree to work.
“It’s been a phenomenal fit,” the dad said. “I’ve always been pretty patient, but this job has kind of drilled that home and helped me to grow.”
When one of the girls had trouble winding down at the end of the day, Jay Merideth tried a strategy often used at his school with students who need help transitioning from one task to another. The parents gave the daughter a visual timer, an app on her iPad that showed an hourglass and displayed, via grains of sand, how much time she had before bed.
Jay Merideth kindly answered all questions from a reporter—and from the Haggar representatives—about himself and his interests, but it’s clear he’d much rather dance with his kids to the tune of “Baby Shark” than be in the spotlight.
“He’s so quiet, he couldn’t care less about it,” his wife said.
As she talked about their family’s lifestyle choices, he bounced baby “Jack-Jack” on his knee or joked with James, who’s on the threshold of becoming a teenager. Jordyn and Juliet snuggled with him.
A visitor noted that that dad wasn’t saying much.
“Never do,” he responded.
Does he agree with everything his wife described?
“Always,” he said.