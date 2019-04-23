Pam Lowery has about a million reasons to work for a cure for multiple sclerosis—and she and her extended “village” of helpers are putting their money where their hopes are.
The Spotsylvania County woman leads team members for two different events—one for walkers, the other for bikers—and collectively, the volunteers have raised almost three-quarters of a million dollars toward curing MS. The total has topped the $720,000-mark and will rise next month after the annual Walk MS: Fredericksburg event on May 5.
Meanwhile, a study conducted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimates about 1 million people in the United States are living with the disease. That’s more than twice as many as previously thought.
Pam Lowery started her fundraising efforts 27 years ago after her husband, Bruce, was diagnosed with what the MS Society calls an “unpredictable and often, disabling disease” of the central nervous system. It disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between it and the body, causing symptoms ranging from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis.
She’s watched the ailment chip away at her husband—a former nurse, avid woodworker and patient photographer—to the point he is confined to an electric wheelchair. He has little movement in his arms and legs, and his speech is slurred.
Yet, he’s held on to what his wife of 40 years calls “an awesome sense of humor” while she’s retained her tenacity to help him.
“Although I know she just hates what this disease is doing to her beloved, she fights to do anything and everything she can, both for him and all the MS victims out there,” said friend Jeff Wessel of Charles Town, W.Va.
Pam Lowery has been single-minded in her quest to work for a cure since she first heard an advertisement about Walk MS: Fredericksburg on a local radio station.
“I can do this,” she remembers thinking. “I can’t fix Bruce, I can’t cure him, I can’t make him feel better, but doggone, I can raise money and raise awareness.”
‘THEY WOULD
DO THE SAME’
Pam Lowery, 65, is the director of technology and a professional development and human resources consultant at the University of Mary Washington. During an interview, she quickly shifts the focus from herself to the “village” that’s helped her and her husband for 27 years.
She praises co-workers who’ve offered support and encouragement, friends who’ve walked or biked to raise money and the network of family and friends from Chancellor Baptist Church who’ve helped get him to regular medical visits when she’s at the office.
“I bet I haven’t taken him to an appointment in Fredericksburg in maybe three years,” she said, adding she posts needs on a calendar that goes out to about 30 people, and someone always signs up to help.
Steve Masters of Fredericksburg enjoys chauffeuring Bruce Lowery because it gives the men a chance to catch up. They used to go fishing together, and they both enjoy bird-watching.
Masters’ twin daughters started riding in the Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride more than 20 years ago. Bruce Lowery used to be able to ride a trike that other bikers would pull, but he’s lost too much control to do that anymore.
Pam Lowery has never ridden, but she leads the volunteer team and works with others from Chancellor Baptist to make sandwiches from 75 to 100 loaves of bread.
Each year, several members of the Masters family, which has grown to include six grandchildren, help her man a rest stop along the bike route that spans 100 miles.
“I feel blessed to be able to help them in any way I can because I know, if our situations were reversed, they would do the same for us,” Masters said.
IT’S A STRUGGLE
Bruce Lowery, 69, can’t get out much to photograph blooming flowers or colorful birds, so he’s set up a small studio in the couple’s breakfast nook. The Lowerys had been living in a Cape Cod near Todds Tavern, but moved three years ago into a one-level home off Salem Church Road because of his wheelchair.
As he prepares to photograph white orchids in front of a black board, he scoffs at all the flashes, lenses and sundry equipment crowding the table.
“Too much junk,” he says.
He struggles to get everything, including him and his camera, where he wants it. He pushes the button on his chair and repeatedly goes back and forth, getting ever closer to the target. His wife watches, not wanting to interfere with his process.
They agreed a long time ago that she wouldn’t mother him; that if he needed help, he’d ask for it.
So, while he maneuvers, she shares an example of his sense of humor.
“Bruce says he has always liked photographing things that move slower than he does,” she said.
Near his photo studio is a poster-size print of the lighthouse from Cape May, N.J., which he photographed. The image includes the beautiful orange and purple hues of sunset and a verse from John 12:46: “I have come into the world as a light, so that no one who believes in me should stay in darkness.”
‘ONE LAST HUGE PARTY’
Wessel, an avid cyclist, signed up to ride in the National MS Society’s 150-mile bike ride in Richmond the same year Bruce Lowery was diagnosed. Wessel lived in Fredericksburg then and knew the Lowerys from church. When the couple greeted him at the finish line, he saw how much his efforts meant to them.
“I was hooked,” he said.
When another church member joined him the next year, Team BRUCE was born. It stands for Bikers Riding Until a Cure Exists. The team of bikers has grown just as the group of walkers on “Uncle Brucey’s Team” doubled after the first year.
When people help the Lowerys, it’s not just because Pam Lowery won’t take no for an answer, said Clare Lorio, development manager with National MS Society’s Virginia and West Virginia chapter.
“Personally, Bruce’s story is hard not to feel for,” she added. “Her dedication to Bruce is unmatched, and there is no question that she will fight this fight until we have a cure, regardless of whether or not Bruce sees that cure.”
Pam Lowery hopes for the day when the money she’s raised leads to new drugs that will help her husband walk and talk clearly again. Medicine already has modified the course of MS by limiting new areas of damage, but her husband has the type that progressively worsens. Drugs to repair the damaged nerves haven’t been discovered yet.
“One day, we will have one last huge party and will celebrate that we have a cure,” she said, smiling. “And people who know me know I love a big party.”