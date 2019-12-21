It was freezing cold outside—not the kind of night that would lead people to stand around in a stranger’s front yard.
But then, Jean Lee opened the front door of her North Stafford home and gasped at the crowd she saw. Music began, and about 70 people, including children in fluffy slippers and flannel pajamas, as well as parents with their arms wrapped around each other, came a-caroling.
“What a bright time,” they sang. “It’s the right time, to rock the night away.”
Lee swayed along, oblivious to the chill. She wore a red-and-white striped stocking hat festooned with a Christmas tree and flashing lights—a gift she’d gotten in the mail that day from an anonymous sender—and for a few minutes, the cancer that has plagued her for 16 years seemed far away.
“Thank you, everybody,” she yelled to the crowd, most of whom she’d never seen before.
People clapped and cheered. A few yelled, “Merry Christmas, Jean,” and the moment felt like something out of a Hallmark movie.
“I can’t believe you did this,” Lee said to Ginger Walker, who leads the “Give Back Team” of Coldwell Banker Elite Real Estate. “I’m amazed. I never had anything like this in my life.”
Along with volunteers from Ellie’s Elves, Walker organized the event after she saw an online post about Lee’s wish to get cards from people to brighten the depression of cancer during gloomy days.
WJLA Channel 7 of Washington posted the story Dec. 13, and within five days, more than 1,200 cards filled two large boxes and adorned every inch of space on the banister overlooking the main floor of her home.
Then, on Wednesday, there was a crowd of people on her lawn, not to mention someone dressed as a giant teddy bear. And a Tyrannosaurus rex.
And then, a firetruck and ambulance from Stafford County suddenly appeared and backed up the hill into Lee’s driveway, and Santa Claus led even more people to her doorstep to wish her well.
“You got the parade; you got it all,” Walker told her. “A lot of people care about you.”
A year ago, Lee wouldn’t have wanted the attention.
She was first diagnosed in 2003 with a sarcoma, a type of cancer that begins in the bones and soft tissues. It’s come back six times and has spread into the tissue around her heart. Doctors list her condition as undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma, which she described with what she called her own morbid sense of humor.
“I got UPS, the kind that delivers,” she said.
In June 2017, she asked her doctor to tell her how much time she had left, and the doctor didn’t want to answer. When she kept prodding, she was told between 12 and 18 months.
By that calculation, she said her “expiration date” should have been around last Christmas. Fearing she might die at any moment, Lee became something of a recluse, not wanting to go out and be around people.
“I didn’t want to form attachments and make people sad when I died,” she said. “Then I realized I need people in my life.”
Before this Halloween, she posted on Facebook that it would be great if people would send her cards—any kind of cards—and tell her about their lives and hometowns. She hoped she could live vicariously through them.
She got about 40 cards and felt better, then her sister contacted the ABC affiliate, and “things exploded” after the story aired.
Joni Kanazawa, the director of Ellie’s Elves, wants to keep the momentum going. She encouraged Stafford residents who have family members and connections in the military to share Lee’s story so she can receive greeting cards from the four corners of the world.
“We want to touch the Earth with all this love we feel tonight,” she said.
Lee’s neighbors felt the love as well, especially in the midst of impeachment proceedings and contentious politics. They said how great it was to get away from it all, for just a few minutes, and sing “Silent Night.”
“The spirit here, it just got me feeling so much better about life,” said Jerry LeBlanc. “It makes you feel good to be human again.”
Anyone interested in sending cards, of any kind, along with descriptions of activities and favorite places, can mail them to: Jean Lee, 431 Oakridge Drive, Stafford, VA 22556.
