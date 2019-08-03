NIGHT SKIES this month away from city lights offer fantastic views of our home galaxy, known as the Milky Way. With the unaided eye, it can be seen as a faint band of hazy light stretching from north to south during August evenings.
Every star we see in the night sky belongs to our galaxy, and recent estimates calculate the total number of stars to be several hundred billion, with our sun being one of those stars. We live inside the Milky Way, but we do not have the technology to travel the vast distances and photograph it from the outside. Our view is limited to examining the Milky Way from the inside, but astronomers have a good idea of its true size and shape. It is a spiral galaxy about 100,000 light years wide with our solar system residing in the galactic suburbs about 26,000 light years from its center. That distance is good for us because there is a massive black hole at the Milky Way’s center. Astronomers have learned that most galaxies have black holes in their centers, so our galaxy is no exception.
Like all galaxies, the Milky Way is rotating, with our solar system being carried along at 500,000 mph and taking 250 million years to make one complete rotation. All the while, Earth is orbiting the sun at 67,000 mph while rotating at 1,000 mph, so we are in constant motion, even on the most sedentary days of our lives.
Begin your tour of the Milky Way tonight by finding a dark sky location with a clear southern horizon. Allow your eyes to become adapted to the dark for about 15 minutes. As you gaze at the southern sky, you will soon notice the Milky Way’s ghostly glow since you are looking toward its center and brightest portion. Binoculars will show star clusters and hazy patches among thousands of individual stars. As you become familiar with our home galaxy, keep in mind it is just one of an estimated 2 trillion other galaxies in the universe.
AUGUST SKIES
Brilliant Jupiter and dimmer Saturn can be seen in the southern sky after sunset this month. The moon will glide between the two planets during the evenings of Aug. 9–11.