THIS MONTH marks one of the four times during the year when we experience a seasonal change as autumn begins. What does that really mean, and what causes our seasons? The answer lies with Earth’s 23½ degree tilt on its axis, not its varying distance from the sun during the year.
Earth’s tilt is fundamental to our seasons as our planet revolves around the sun. Since Earth is tilted on its axis, the Northern Hemisphere, where we reside, is pointed toward the sun during times of the year (summer) and away from the sun during other times (winter). During the other parts of the year, Earth’s equator is pointed directly at the sun, marking the vernal (spring) and autumnal (autumn) equinoxes, the latter of which we’ll experience on the 22nd this month.
During the equinoxes, we receive about the same amount of daylight and darkness. If you stand on Earth’s equator at noon during an equinox, the sun will be directly overhead, and you will not cast a shadow. During the summer and winter solstices, the sun is 23½ degrees north or 23½ degrees south of the equator, respectively, and these two boundaries are known as the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn. Since we live on a spherical planet, our seasons are reversed from our neighbors south of the equator. As we transition to fall this month, spring is beginning in the Southern Hemisphere.
Ancient humans marked the seasons by building monuments, creating calendars and practicing rituals. With modern humans and society, the importance of the seasons remains paramount as we plan our lives and activities around them year after year.
September Skies
In addition to autumn beginning on the 23rd this month, you can view Jupiter and Saturn after sunset this month. The moon will pass by Jupiter during the evenings of the 5th and 6th and will also pass by Saturn during the evenings of the 7th and 8th.
There’s still time to send your name to Mars on NASA’s Mars 2020 spacecraft! Visit mars.nasa.gov/participate/send-your-name/mars2020 by Sept. 30 to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.