Our fellow home cooks are constantly asking us for ideas and recipes to help them put a healthy-ish meal on the table at lightning speed—for those familiar nights when you just don’t have time for lots of chopping and extensive prep. We can all relate.
So what’s the solution? You can start by packing your shelves and refrigerator with a few staples that are low on effort and big on flavor. In our pantry, canned black beans, limes and a few key condiments and spices are near the top of the list.
This plant-based taco recipe is a lesson in minimalism: You’ll be surprised at the amount of flavor achieved from a few humble ingredients in just 20 minutes.
Our favorite trick for cooking black beans is with a little can liquid, spices and a hint of Dijon mustard for complexity. What takes them over the top is a crunchy, tart two-onion quick pickle. And if you like a little kick, put that hot sauce to use.
Spanish smoked paprika (pimentón) brings a noticeable flair to plant-based dishes and is worth the investment. You can find it in the spice aisle in the grocery store. It is not interchangeable with sweet paprika or Hungarian paprika.
