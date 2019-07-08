Then and now: Mom and daughter make return trip to Cherry Blossom Festival

In 1967, Fredericksburg resident Joan Sprow Johnson and her 3-year-old daughter Pamela visited Washington for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
Though the pair has returned to the nation’s capital several times over the years, this spring, they were able to capture an image similar to one taken all those decades ago in front of the fountain at the Capitol.
A few moments from that 1967 visit stand out: “That crazy girl almost fell in the water,” Johnson said of her daughter, who had really wanted to take a dip in the fountain.
She also remembered condiment-loving Pamela turning over a plate of cut-up hot dog (smothered in ketchup) in her lap, ruining her little pink outfit.
She recalled participants in the day’s parade trying to coax her charismatic toddler onto their floats, but Johnson refused to let her child be carried away, to Pamela’s chagrin.
Fairfax County employee Pamela Rittenhouse, now 55, lives in Maryland, while her mother, a retired federal worker who lived many places after leaving Fredericksburg in 1972, has since returned to her hometown. And they’re still teaming up for adventures. They’ve traveled to various places across the country to visit Rittenhouse’s children and other family members.
Their next destination is Okinawa, Japan, where Rittenhouse’s son, Evan, a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, was recently stationed.