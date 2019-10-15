This creamy pumpkin spoon bread flirts with sweet and savory

I’m not quite sure why pumpkin has been mostly relegated to the sweets category in the United States, but like its winter squash cousins, it happily goes savory, too. Pumpkin is delicious simply roasted, just as you would a butternut or kabocha squash: halved and seeded, brushed with a little oil, drizzled with honey or maple syrup, sprinkled with salt and oven-roasted until fork tender. Just be sure to buy the smaller “sugar” pumpkins for cooking, which are creamier than their watery, fibrous carving cousins.
Canned pumpkin, which, ironically, is often made with a variety of different winter squashes, goes beyond pie as well, conveniently bringing orange seasonal essence to savory dishes. This soufflé-like spoon bread showcases that quality beautifully. In it, pumpkin purée is stirred into a creamy cornmeal porridge along with familiar pumpkin spices—cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. But it takes a turn toward savory with the addition of chopped fresh thyme leaves and has just enough maple syrup to give it a hint of sweetness.
Once enriched with egg yolk and folded with fluffy beaten egg whites, the mixture is poured into a soufflé dish and baked. It emerges from the oven resplendent with autumnal color and aroma, elegantly puffed yet still homey, ready to grace your table as a vegetarian main course along soup or salad, or as a side for roasted meat or poultry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.