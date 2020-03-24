I’ve long been a believer that a good sauce can make a dish. In the case of this Spicy Red Shakshuka, the sauce is the dish.
Sure, there are a half-dozen sunny eggs dolloping the skillet, and the runny yolks are an attraction—but primarily for the way their creamy richness intermingles with the peppy sauce. In fact, my tasters loved the sauce so much, several, including me, were happy to have an entire bowl of it. The base is reliable canned crushed tomatoes (swap in diced if you prefer a chunkier sauce or, in the summer, about eight large ripe tomatoes, also diced). Then the layers of flavor come in: the mellowed pungency of garlic and onion, the kick of harissa and jalapeño and an earthy addition of cumin, paprika and caraway. It’s wonderfully savory—tomato paste helps amplify that umami flavor—but tempered with sweetness and spice.
The recipe comes from Einat Admony, one of our favorite chef-authorities on Israeli food, whose falafel recipe we have also shared on Voraciously. Shakshuka is closely associated with Israeli cuisine, but this recipe relies heavily on North Africa, which is where the dish likely made the jump from before spreading throughout the Middle Eastern nation.
Shakshuka is a welcome addition to the table no matter when you plan to serve it or how many people you plan to serve it to. Along with a little—or a lot of—bread to scoop up that delectable sauce, it makes a fine main course for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. Or it will play happily on a larger spread with a salad and some other bright finger foods, such as crudités, hummus and pickled vegetables. Feel free to vary the number of eggs depending on the size of your meal or crowd, as well as your skillet. Speaking of skillets, you can add this dish to your one-pan repertoire.
Because the sauce is easy to throw together and takes well to storing, you can make a batch at the beginning of the week to save for future meals. I’ve already started imagining other ways to use it—as the basis of a soup, thinly spread inside a grilled cheese, even tossed with pasta. I promise you’ll find every excuse to eat it, too.
