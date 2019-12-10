Some people have a strict definition of chili, but to me a major joy of the dish is that it’s more a big open field than a narrow path, with plenty of room to play. I suppose at a minimum it needs to include some kind of chile, plus meat (or poultry) and/or beans simmered in a savory, seasoned liquid.
But within those parameters, there is so much room for variation, it makes me practically giddy. I’m constantly plotting a different take on the one-pot wonder, especially this time of year when I crave easy meals that are comforting, warm and nourishing. One of my favorite casual party strategies is to make three very differently seasoned pots of chili—one vegetarian, one meat and one poultry—and have them simmering on the stove with toppings set out in bowls for guests to help themselves.
One variation that has made it to my weeknight table, and has won over many a party guest, is this tomato-less white and green number made with fresh poblano and jalapeño peppers, white beans, large white corn kernels (hominy) and ground pork. Using both pork and beans makes it a win both taste-wise and nutritionally, because you get meaty flavor in every bite despite a modest amount, plus lots of hearty protein and fiber. (You could substitute ground turkey, if you prefer.) Simmered in broth with earthy spices, and spiked with a bright hit of lime, each bowl gets topped with fresh cilantro and a dollop of yogurt—a bowl of goodness that launches you into a world of chili possibilities.
