For people grieving the death of a loved one, the holiday season is far from the most wonderful time of the year.
Not everyone has “the Hallmark holiday,” said Pastor Matt Rothe of The Way Church, which meets at the Massad Family YMCA in Stafford County. “A lot of people are dealing with sadness.”
Their feelings are heightened when they clash with the unparalleled cheer the rest of the world seems to be experiencing.
“It shines the spotlight on your grief because everything else is joyous and you don’t feel that,” said Mary Beaven, a social worker with Capital Caring Health in Fredericksburg. “We have all these decorations around town, all these Christmas songs being played in every store we go in. When you’re not feeling that, it really can make the feelings more intense.”
Rothe focuses on the religious aspect of the season—the birth of a savior—and offers the love of Jesus as a source for those “trying to find their center of peace.” He also encourages people to give themselves permission to celebrate in whatever fashion they see fit, even if that means they don’t celebrate at all.
They might skip putting up the tree or sending out cards this year or they could decide to establish a new tradition. Grief varies from one person to the next, and there’s no set pattern that must be followed, counselors stressed.
“It’s OK to be happy, and it’s OK to be sad,” said Debbie Marushi, a bereavement counselor at Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice Services. “When you try to put up a good front and act like everything’s all right, sometimes that can do more damage than if you’re honest.”
She counsels adults whose parents went through Hospice programs. No matter how recent the death, the first Thanksgiving or Hannukah, Christmas or New Year’s gatherings are always hard because they’re typically family-oriented events and yet another reminder of the loss, Marushi said.
And it’s not just those who have experienced deaths in 2019 who are shaken by the onslaught of holidays, she said.
“As a society, we give people the right or permission to grieve, but we make it a very short time,” Marushi said. “We might think, ‘Well, the holidays are here, this will put them in a better mood’ when in reality, it’s just the opposite.”
Kathie Kelly, leader of the Compassionate Friends in Fredericksburg chapter, stresses to families that it’s up to them to decide how to observe the holidays after the death of a child. “You need to do what you need to, to get through it,” she said.
Her son, Kevin, was 3 when he died from a heart condition on Mother’s Day 1998. She also has a daughter who was 6 months old during the first Christmas without Kevin, and Kelly felt like she had to observe the holiday for her daughter’s sake.
Kelly and her husband, Keith, purchased an ornament for Kevin—Hallmark has a “Mary’s Angel” line—and have done the same every year since then. They also search the Angel Tree at Walmart for a boy named Kevin, and if they can’t find one, they choose a 3-year-old boy and get him gifts in memory of their son.
“This really helps me a great deal knowing a child is enjoying the gifts my son can’t anymore,” she said.
Across the board, counselors and pastors encourage people to share their feelings with someone else, whether that’s a family member or friend, co-worker or professional counselor.
Services and support groups offered by Capital Caring and Mary Washington Healthcare are free, and there are numerous online support groups for those who’ve lost parents, children or spouses.
“Grief can be lifelong so it’s important to have somebody you have that trusting relationship with, someone who can really share that grief with you,” Beaven said.
Mary Washington Healthcare’s support groups are led by peers who have suffered the same kinds of losses as group members.
“Grieving people understand grieving people,” Marushi said.
