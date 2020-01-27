If there’s one thing a person learns by her 100th birthday, it’s that she’s got to seize the moment.
That’s why, when Colonial Beach residents gathered around her Sunday to celebrate her centennial and someone lit the candles on one of her two cakes, Evelyn “Ebbie” Hynson couldn’t wait for Town Mayor Eddie Blunt to finish his speech.
She saw the wax digits melting, so before Blunt could present his plaque or the group could sing “Happy Birthday,” she blew out the candles, brushed off her hands and announced, “Now I gotta work on the next 100.”
A well-known artist who’s continued to paint, even after a stroke eight years ago took away the use of her left hand, Hynson was just as enthusiastic when the crowd at JarrettThor Fine Arts turned their eyes toward the Potomac River. On the edge of the water, red, green and white lights arranged in the shape of “100” brightened up the dark parking lot, then fireworks filled the night sky.
Hynson watched from her wheelchair on the sidewalk, her “Happy Birthday” headband still attached and a warm white blanket tucked under her chin.
As glittering fountains of fireworks carved colorful streaks into the black sky, she oohed and aahed with the rest of the crowd and said nothing says “special” like a display of fireworks.
“They were beautiful,” Hynson said, even “more beautiful than I thought they were going to be.”
Others standing nearby seemed to think the same, about the whole moment.
“It’s so beautiful, it makes me want to cry,” said Renee Yount.
It’s yet another reminder “of why you moved to Colonial Beach,” added Gary McIrvin.
Hynson has been waiting for fireworks about 11 years. Former town mayors promised they’d give her that kind of bang-up celebration if she lived to be 100, and she held them to it.
As it turned out, “the town ran out of money, and my friends had to pay for it,” Hynson told a reporter. Those friends, Carl and Joyce Thor, footed the fireworks bill and held her birthday reception in their gallery, as they’ve done since she was 89.
When told that Hynson knew all about the financial arrangements, Joyce Thor laughed and said, “She doesn’t miss a beat.”
Jeff Crook, who was standing beside the Thors as he picked up a Hynson painting he’d bought, laughed as well. “She may be hard of hearing, but she knows everything that’s going on.”
The painting he chose was an abstract, presumably of a seaside village. He likes the layered and “very mysterious” look about it and was even more amazed when he realized she painted it three years ago.
“She was 97 when she did it, which is kind of amazing in itself,” Crook said.
Hynson developed an interest in art when she was a child, and it became a lifelong pursuit. Many of her oil paintings reflect water scenes and the good times she and her late husband, Sammy, enjoyed in their waterfront trailer on Monroe Bay or while on fishing trips.
The two never had children, and she lived alone a while after his death. But after her stroke in 2012, friends with the Colonial Beach Art Guild helped her get into the Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare center in Colonial Beach.
There, staff have set aside a corner of the activities room for her easel and art supplies. Hynson would much rather get out her brushes at 2 in the morning rather than the afternoon, but that’s frowned upon in the center. Still, Hynson finds ways to create, Carl Thor said.
Her ongoing interest in painting is one of the reasons the Thors had about 65 of her pieces on display for half-price. All proceeds from sales—14 paintings were sold—were to go to art supplies, hairdressing and chocolate, in that order, Carl Thor said.
The exhibit showed her range—from regional landscapes, still-life paintings and Colonial scenes to more abstract works after her stroke, when she initially couldn’t see the left side of the canvas.
Kathryn Murray, another artist whose work is displayed at the gallery, said she much preferred Hynson’s post-stroke paintings because they leave the viewer more room for interpretation.
The Thors invited the whole town to Hynson’s party, and guests greeted Hynson and wished her well.
“She doesn’t look any different, year after year,” said Susan Tilt. “And she’s such a sweetheart. She’s probably the best-known artist in Colonial Beach.”
When Mayor Blunt got the chance to get in a few words, he announced that if Hynson makes it to age 110, he’s going to arrange for a ship to pull up to the dock and take her on a cruise to Europe.
“She will do it,” said Gennieve Cable, whose husband, Joey, oversees Hynson’s care. “She’s extremely determined.”
Asked if she could reach that milestone, Hynson snapped her fingers and said, “Like that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.