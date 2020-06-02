Turn curried chicken into a round pie, a slab pie or a turnover

With all the talk of flour shortages, my singular concern became not whether my sourdough starter would survive (it has) but whether there would be pie.
Even before writing a couple of books about pies and making hundreds in every shape and size, pie was central to my meal planning. It is my favorite way to not only extend, but reimagine, a leftover into a meal. Making pie brings out the resourceful cook in me, making substitutions at will to suit my mood, refrigerator and pantry. And leftover pie is heaven-sent. It makes an ideal lunch, a sensible afternoon snack, or, if formed as a turnover and frozen, a welcome treat for later.
For this Curried Chicken Pie, I’ve made a basic curry sauce to surround chicken and cauliflower. With visual appeal in mind, I add bright carrots and peas and for bold flavor, chopped cilantro. Within pastry, flavors can dull, so I add an extra pinch of salt and grind of pepper and taste and correct until the filling sings. Curry powder, premixed and in the spice aisle, must be fresh to carry any zing. If yours has been languishing, add a pinch of cayenne or chili flakes.
Consider this filling recipe a template for any savory pie. Do you have a favorite chili or stew? It’s possible to make a pie filling starting with those flavors, employing a thickener like flour or cornstarch, boosting the sauce with canned tomatoes, chicken stock or any complementary liquid. Cook the filling until it’s neither soupy nor dry, but has enough gravy to ensure a saucy center after baking.
Pie filling is infinitely adjustable. For the chicken, swap in any leftover protein, from ground meat (cooked first), shredded pork, cubes of pot roast, slices of turkey or slivers of lamb. Substitute seitan or cooked beans or lentils to keep it vegetarian. Or make the filling vegetable-centric, adding green beans, corn, chopped tomato, zucchini, eggplant, or tiny potatoes. Frozen vegetables are absolutely acceptable. Aim to make a generous 4 cups of filling for a deep-dish round pie, a shallow slab pie—a double-crust pie baked on a shallow, rimmed, 9- by 13-inch baking sheet—or a dozen turnovers.
If pies make you nervous, there’s never been a better time to practice. Use a store-bought crust, or if you get ambitious, make extra dough to freeze for future pies. My Flaky Pie Dough swings from savory to sweet and will be ready when peaches arrive.
Making a pie is a skill, not a talent, and with repetition and enough YouTube videos, it’s achievable. We are all being resourceful these days so if you don’t have a rolling pin, use a wine bottle. If crimping makes you nervous, a table fork can be used to press the top crust to the bottom crust. Be confident, knowing that an enthusiastically bubbling filling is a sure sign of a delicious pie.
